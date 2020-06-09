Chicago Meatpackers is rewarding diners who don’t leave their pup at home…

If your dream dinner date has nice eyes, hair all over, questionable breath and four legs, you’re in for a treat. Chicago Meatpackers, the Dubai restaurant which allows dogs inside, is offering customers a 15 per cent discount for bringing their dog along.

Taking the term pet-friendly one step further, Chicago Meatpackers not only loves dogs, it welcomes them inside, and is now offering guests a special reward for dining with their beloved pup.

The What’s On award-winning modern American restaurant offers a huge selection of tasty dishes, including a wide range of USDA Certified Steak. You can choose from fillet, New York strip, rib eye, as well as A-grade grass-fed rib eye and fillet.

There’s also a variety of mains including 24-hour marinated short rib, grilled barramundi, cajun spiced lamb chops, veggie burgers and more. For those with a sweet tooth, try the chocolate chip cookie a la mode, strawberry shortcake and sticky toffee bread pudding.

Chicago Meatpackers is conveniently located next to the newly launched dog beach, at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, giving pet owners the perfect day out with their pooch.

News of a new dog-friendly beach was circulating social media this week and finally the team at The Pointe confirmed it. In a statement, they said: “Dogs are permitted at The Pointe beach, provided they are kept on a leash at all times and do not enter the water.

“Owners must also bring their own dog waste bags and dispose of them in an appropriate manner. We thank our two – and four – legged guests in advance for their co-operation,” it continued.

Chicago Meatpackers, The Pointe, Palm Jumeriah, noon to 10 pm Sunday to Thursday, 11am to 11pm Friday & Saturday. Tel: (04) 580 7983. meatpackers.ae

Images: Provided