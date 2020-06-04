There’s your weekend plans sorted…

The weekend is almost upon us so it’s time to start thinking about how you’re going to spend it. If you can’t decide between whether you’re keen to see a movie (now that cinemas have reopened), or you’d rather check out a plethora of marine life, now you don’t have to.

Emaar Entertainment has revealed a selection of exclusive offers designed to help you make the most of the weekend, even if you’re on a budget. The best part is, you won’t need to traipse around the city to find all of these attractions, as they’re all under one roof at The Dubai Mall.

From now until July 31, if you go and see a movie at Reel Cinemas, you’ll be able to get 50 per cent off at Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo and At the Top – Burj Khalifa Levels 124 & 125. Simply show your movie confirmation on arrival to redeem the discount.

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo is home to over 140 species of underwater animals including sharks and stingrays. Currently not all of the aquarium’s experience are open but guests can enjoy the tunnel tour for Dhs35 or the underwater zoo tour for Dhs75.

At The Top Burj Khalifa is one of the best ways to see the city from a new perspective. Standing sky high on the 125th floor, you’ll be able to see for miles on a clear day. This attraction is a must for any Dubai bucket list.

All of the listed attractions have undergone stringent disinfection processes to ensure that they are safe to welcome visitors again. For more information and terms & conditions visit reelcinemas.ae.

