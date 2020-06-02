The Lost Chambers Aquarium provides a mesmerising background for the weekly stretch sessions.

Atlantis, The Palm has teamed up with Topstretching®️ to launch Dubai’s first underwater stretching class. Starting Wednesday June 3, the morning sessions will take place in the Lost Chambers Aquarium from 8am to 9am. You can live stream the session for free via the @atlantisthepalm Instagram page.

Topstretching’s head coach Adelina Lazarova has developed the classes, which promise to cater to all levels of fitness and experience. The one-hour stretching sessions are designed to improve strength, flexibility and balance, using a “calming sequence of postures, breathing exercises and relaxation of body tension”.

If that doesn’t sound soothing enough, the class will be filmed against the backdrop of the Ambassador Lagoon, the Middle East’s largest aquarium. Watch the tranquil scenes of rays, sharks and fish gliding past as you practise your stretches.

Each week will have a different focus, kicking off with Stretching and Pumping on Wednesday June 3. On June 10, tune in for a Flexibility and Strength session. June 17 will give you a full-body stretch with Topbody, and June 24 will ease those work-from-home aches and pains with a Healthy Back focus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantis The Palm, Dubai (@atlantisthepalm) on May 28, 2020 at 2:00am PDT

Visiting the Lost Chambers Aquarium

The Lost Chambers Aquarium is now open daily from 10am to 9pm. Entry is free for in-house guests of Atlantis, The Palm. For UAE residents, entry is Dhs60 for adults and Dhs40 for children 12+. Non-resident rate is Dhs90 for adults and Dhs50 for children 12+.

In keeping with the current guidelines by the Dubai Government, children under the age of 12, who aren’t staying in resort, aren’t currently allowed to to visit the aquarium.

The Lost Chambers Aquarium, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Stretching classes, Wed June 3 to 24, 8am to 9am. Free. atlantis.com/dubai