Update your wardrobe, top up your tan or enjoy a roast dinner…

The weekend is nearly here and since Dubai’s beaches, malls, restaurants and cafes are now reopen, there’s plenty to catch up on. Whether you feel like taking it easy and topping up your tan at the beach or heading out for a much needed meal out (where you don’t have to wash up), here’s five awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

1. Go to Dubai Mall

Now that Dubai’s malls have reopened at a 100 per cent capacity, there’s no better time to go and update your wardrobe. If you’re going to do it, why not do it properly at the world’s biggest shopping mall, aka The Dubai Mall? Remember it’s mandatory to wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing at all times.

The Dubai Mall, Financial Center Street, Along Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, open 9am to 10pm daily. thedubaimall.com

2. Top up your tan

Dubai’s public beaches are now reopen so there’s no better excuse to go and (finally) top up your tan. Why not head to Cove Beach this weekend? Guests who wish to spend the day soaking up the sun on the pristine sandy beach will need to bring their own towel and maintain social distancing rules.

Residents who wish to book their sun bed at Cove Beach can do so by calling 050 454 6920 or email info@covebeach.com. Entry is priced at Dhs200 fully redeemable on food and beverages.

3. Feast on a roast dinner

Cool Botanical restaurant, The London Project, recently re-launched it’s authentically British roast dinner. Available every Saturday, it comes loaded with all the trimmings, priced from Dhs120. Choose from braised Welsh lamb, Angus rib-eye or corn-fed chicken, accompanied by cauliflower cheese, brussels sprouts with garlic, thyme and crispy beef panica and mashed carrot and swede. There’s a vegan option too.

The London Project, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, open 12pm to 10pm daily from May 7. Tel: (054) 306 1822. thelondonproject.com

4. Check out a cool cafe

Missed popping to one of Dubai’s cool cafes after a dog walk? Insta-worthy Bounty Beets cafe is now open, and its outdoor terrace welcomes pet pooches of all sizes. (Of course, you’re always welcome without a dog too). Feast on delicious healthy dishes like açai bowls or enjoy a hearty breakfast.

Bounty Beets Cafe, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai, open from 8am daily. Tel: (04) 511 7333. facebook.com/bountybeets

5. Go for a cycle

Dubai’s popular Al Qudra Cycle Track, is now re-open, so if you feel like stretching your legs, why not head there for a long cycle this weekend? If you don’t have your own bike and helmet, don’t worry, as the bike rental shop at Al Qudra is also open to the public. The track, located around 30 minutes from the centre of Dubai, stretches across 86 kilometres with unparalleled desert views.

Al Qudra Cycling track, Dubai, open from 2pm to 9pm on weekdays, and 7.30am to 8pm on weekends. trekbikes.ae

Images: Social/provided