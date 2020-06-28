Connecting the world for those that wish to travel…

Etihad Airways, the UAE’s flag carrier airline, has shared a route map for its flight network in the first half of July.

A total of 29 destinations will be served between July 1 and July 15, with nine new additions in America, Europe and Asia.

North America

Chicago

New York

Toronto

Europe

Amsterdam

Athens

Barcelona

Brussels

Dublin

Frankfurt

Geneva

Istanbul

London

Madrid

Milan

Paris

Zurich

Middle East

Abu Dhabi

Bahrain

Asia

Colombo

Islamabad

Karachi

Lahore

Jakarta

Kuala Lumpur

Manila

Seoul

Singapore

Tokyo

Australasia

Melbourne

Sydney

Squad goals

With regard to local airlines, it’s not just Etihad with the rapidly growing network.

In the last week, both Emirates (now with a total of 48 destinations) and Fly Dubai (24 destinations) also announced new routes for July.

With tourists welcome back into the UAE from July 7, many of the flights will be ferrying summer sun-seekers.

And with the rest of the world slowly opening up, UAE residents looking to spread their wings and indulge in wanderlust will have some exciting travel options on outbound flights too.

Check out our round-up of entry-friendly holiday hotspots available from July.

Trip planner

If you are considering leaving the country, there have been some recent updates to the procedures and requirements for exiting and returning.

The instructions come directly from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

In order to travel overseas, you must:

Apply for a travel request through the Federal Authority for Citizenship and Identity’s website and register in the Twajudi service prior to travel

Undergo a Covid-19 test before travel, no more than 48 hours before departure – you’ll only be allowed to travel if you get a negative result

Download the Alhosn app

Be under the age of 70, and free from chronic disease

Have a temperature under 37.8°C, and not have any respiratory symptoms

Have international travel insurance that covers your destination

Comply with preventative measures at the airports, including wearing a face mask and gloves

Fill in the individual health accountability form, and not go to any destinations other than the ones you’ve applied for

Upon your return to the UAE, you must:

Undergo a Covid-19 test

Agree to go into 14-day quarantine upon return, either in your home or a designated hotel, at your own expense. You can find a list of approved hotels here.

Your quarantine may be reduced to seven days, if you’ve travelled to a low-risk destination

Keep the Alhosn app activated

Images: Provided