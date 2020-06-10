Put your teamwork skills to the ultimate test…

Looking for something fun to do? Popular entertainment hub TEPfactor in JBR is welcoming back guests with a special offer that gives you two hours for the price of one.

TEPfactor presents a series of fun challenge rooms that will test you physically and mentally. You and your team will have to work together to figure a way out – just like an escape room.

Rates are usually Dhs99 per hour per person, but for the same price, you can get two hours worth of challenging fun if you book on the weekend.

At the moment, they are only open from Thursday to Saturday, and teams are capped at five people. If you can rustle up at least 10 players, however, you can book on a weekday.

Here are the changes that have taken place to ensure safety

TEPfactor is fully abiding by the government’s regulations and has implemented a number of measures to ensure the safety of guests and staff.

If you are unwell or show symptoms of Covid-19, then TEPfactor asks that you stay home. The same applies if you have travelled in the past two weeks or have come into contact with anyone who has Covid-19.

Temperature checks will be performed on arrival, and gloves and masks must be worn at all times. You’ll also have to maintain a two-metre distance from other players.

Surfaces will be sanitised and cleaned regularly and hand sanitisers will be made available across the venue.

There’s a maximum of six teams allowed at a time, with no more than five people per team. As spots are limited, bookings are essential and can be made online here.

TEPfactor Dubai, Bahar Plaza, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, offer Dhs99 for two hours from Thur to Sat, Tel: (056) 404 0802. tepfactor.ae

