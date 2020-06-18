Secret Ladies Day at Praia returns…

Living in Dubai we are lucky enough to have access to some of the coolest beach clubs, pools and parties right on our door step. What comes hand in hand with this? Ladies’ days of course. A day of music, drinks deals and total holiday vibes.

Arguably one of the most popular ladies’ days, Secret Ladies Day at Praia is back from today Thursday June 18, after a short hiatus. It takes place at the oh-so-Instagrammable pool at FIVE Palm Jumeirah, every Thursday from 2pm to 6pm with free-flowing beverages.

Brough to you by the Secret Parties group, it’s priced at Dhs150 for ladies, with four hours of unlimited selected drinks and a lunch platter. If the guys want to join, it’s Dhs250, which includes four beers and access to FIVE’s pool and beach, so what better reason to get the group together?

Booking in advance is mandatory as there are limited spaces available and social distancing will be in effect. Don’t forget you’ll need to bring your own towel, as per new guidelines.

Other packages are available if you feel like going a little fancy. Double beach beds are available with pool and beach access for a Dhs500 minimum spend. VIP packages include a beach cabana for up to 6 people with a minimum spend of Dhs2,500.

As you dance the day away to a party-worthy soundtrack by DJ Chris Wright, you’ll enjoy some epic views out across to the Dubai Marina. The drinks included for ladies are cocktails, and each lady will receive a token for lunch.

A number of the Secret Parties group’s legendary parties are back up and running in Dubai, from the Secret Jungle Brunch at Mama Zonia, Pier 7 or the El Secreto Brunch at La Carnita in the Intercontinental Dubai Marina on Fridays.

Secret Ladies Day, Praia, Five Palm Jumeirah, Thursdays, 2pm to 4pm, Dhs150 ladies, Dhs250 gents, booking necessary. secret-parties.com

Images: Provided