Get back in a gym near you…

Since movement restrictions were eased in Dubai, and it was announced that Dubai’s gyms were able to reopen, we bet many of you fitness buffs are keen to leave the home workouts behind and get back in the gym.

If you were thinking about changing your gym membership or just looking to join one after a few months of quarantine eating (we’ve all been there), there are three brand new GymNation facilities on the block, which are set to open soon.

The popular Dubai gym announced the news via social media, opening ‘three new gyms in three days’. So far a GymNation in Mirdif has been announced, cited to open in Q4 2020, followed by one in Dubai Motor City. The third location will be in Silicon Oasis.

To celebrate the opening of the new iron-pumping spots, GymNation is offering for people to join for only Dhs99 per month. Both gyms will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with over 200 fitness classes per month, over 500 pieces of equipment and access to their ‘blitz boutique hiit workout studio’.

GymNation can be found at the Control Tower in Dubai Motor City. The one in Silicon Oasis can be found in Souk Extra. It’s not yet clear when these facilities will open.

The new gyms mark the 6th, 7th and 8th addition to a list of other GymNation locations in the UAE, which include Bur Dubai, Al Quoz, Ras Al Khaimah, Abu Dhabi and Downtown Dubai.

All GymNation facilities will be operating with strict health, safety and social distancing guidelines as per directives from the Dubai government. These include temperature checks on entry, wearing a face mask at all times and bringing your own towel.

Extra cleaners will also be on hand to ensure extra sanitisation…

GymNation, various locations, Dubai, new memberships at new locations from Dhs99. gymnation.ae

Images: Social