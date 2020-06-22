Dining plans and cinnamon tans…

Fancy five-star hang-out, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is offering a pair of pass options to access their peachy beach facilities.

With movement beyond borders currently restricted, daycation deals like this are a little ray of sunshine.

Khor what a cracker

The property hugs the waters of the Khor Al Maqta and offers plenty of luxurious lounging space located within quick dipping distance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Bab Al Bahr (@fairmontbabalbahr) on Jun 8, 2020 at 10:43pm PDT

Both beach pass options result in you getting either some or all of your fee back to spend on food and beverages at the resort’s pool bar.

Those unafraid of commitment can choose a five-day pass for just Dhs500. You’ll get Dhs300 of that back as credit to spend on snacks, meals and drinks.

The other option is a single day pass, which you can pick up for Dhs149. The great thing about this deal is that you get the whole amount back as resort credit for food and drink at the pool bar.

It’s fully family-friendly too, with kids under 12 getting in free with a paying adult.

All hotel pools in the capital are currently closed in accordance with government guidelines.

In terms of pandemic housekeeping requirements, you’ll need to bring your own towels, masks and sunscreen.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 6pm daily, day passes from Dhs149, five day passes from Dhs500. Tel: (02) 654 3333.

Images: Instagram