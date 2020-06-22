A number of restaurants have reopened at The Westin Mina Seyahi…

Have you got plans for this weekend? Well, we think you might now, as the ever-popular Bubbalicious brunch is back in Dubai and it’s kicking off this weekend, on Friday, June 26. Group chat message pending.

The huge brunch takes place over two restaurants at The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina in Dubai Marina. Enjoy the eclectic setting of Mina’s Kitchen, which is light, airy and spacious. If you’re in the mood for Asian food, you can wander along to Sui Mui.

Enjoy unlimited drinks, live food stations (all with social distancing of course), plate service and music. It’s priced at Dhs450 for house beverages and Dhs300 for soft drinks. The brunch runs from 1pm to 4pm and advance booking is required.

You’ll find a range of cuisines from all over the globe at Mina’s Kitchen, from Italian to Indian and everything in between. Feast on Asian dishes at Sui Mui, such as laksa curries, chicken satay, duck pancakes and lots more.

A number of restaurants at The Westin & Le Méridien, Mina Seyahi Dubai are reopening soon after a long hiatus. Sui Mui reopens on Thursday, June 18. On Mondays it offers up a four-hour drinks and dining offer, priced at Dhs249 inclusive of house beverages.

For those who love their tapas, Spanish restaurant, El Sur, is reopening on Thursday, June 25. Bite-sized tapas dishes include patatas bravas and padron peppers. As well as a daily happy hour from 5pm to 7pm, there’s also a late Saturday brunch from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

Picture-perfect Mediterranean restaurant Fish Dubai, as well as popular pizzeria Bussola are well-prepared for the soaring summer temperatures. Both have put up fully air-conditioned tents so you can still enjoy amazing views and keep cool whilst dining.

Bubbalicious, Mina’s Kitchen and Sui Mui, The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Fridays from June 26, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs300 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks. Tel: (04) 399 4141. marriott.com

Images: Provided