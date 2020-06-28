The new gym replaces the old facility in Al Quoz…

Gyms may have been physically closed for months during the pandemic, but Dubai’s Marcus Smith has been keeping busy from the get-go with preparations for a new gym in Studio City.

Smith, an international athlete who completed 30 marathons in 30 day, plans on opening the new state-of-the-art fitness centre on July 1 in the Olivara Residences & Park – one of Dubai’s most desirable communities.

Here’s what you will find inside.

Spanning 7000 square feet, the gym will be spread over two floors and will feature top-of-the-range equipment, a yoga studio and outdoor swimming pool.

According to Smith, they opted to have two gym spaces so classes can run simultaneously, accommodating a larger audience. He added that programs have been tweaked to cater to a wider demographic, including more women and children.

Classes will include circuit training, functional fitness, weightlifting, gymnastics, obstacle course racing, endurance and yoga. The lifestyle-friendly opening hours will be from 5.30am to 9pm – so the ‘no time’ excuse won’t work.

To help you, Smith’s team of passionate trainers will offer personal training, nutrition coaching and mentoring programmes.

The new fitness centre will also be home to the first-ever Smith St Café, serving up delicious Paleo treats. Up until now, Smith and his wife Holly have been delivering meal plans direct to peoples’ homes or offices. Thanks to the new cafe, the feel-good menu will expand to include coffee, smoothies and smoothie bowls.

According to Smith, the fresh location, which replaces the old facility in Al Quoz, is a good move for existing and new members. He stated there were a number of people in the area who will now be able to join and he is confident that the brand will give members “the perfect environment to form healthy and lasting habits with their bodies and minds”.

Summer packages are available for Dhs4,200, which include three months of unlimited access to fitness classes, six seminars, and discounts on InnerFight apparel and Smith St Paleo monthly meal plans.

In keeping with the latest precautionary measures, InnerFight will be implementing increased sanitisation processes, including a 10-minute buffer between classes to effectively disinfect shared spaces.

InnerFight, Olivara Residences & Park, Hessa Street, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, opening July 1, @InnerFight

