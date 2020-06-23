Learn boxing from a legend…

Ladies, if you ever wanted to learn boxing from a true pro, Real Boxing Only gym is offering an excellent opportunity for you to get those swings in.

Fahima Falaknaz, the first female Emirati boxer, has joined Real Boxing Only gym in Al Quoz and is teaching a ladies-only boxing and fitness class.

The classes take place every Saturday and cost just Dhs100.

When it was announced that female fighters would be allowed to wear hijab in international competitions, doors were thrown open for women like Fahima. She seized the opportunity and became the first female to represent the UAE in boxing, where she competed in the Asian Boxing Confederation Championship in April last year .

Her powerful venture has blazed a trail for women in the UAE and across the Middle East as she proves to the world that times are changing in her culture.

Commenting on the venture, Fahima stated, “Boxing has become a huge part of my life in the last three years, I have been privileged to be a part of my country’s history and am grateful that I have access to this sport.”

Fahima wants more women from her background to find the same joy, strength and freedom that she discovered in the sport.

She continued by saying, “Boxing isn’t about fighting, it is about becoming better than you were and learning the self-discipline to be that person every day, to focus on your own power – this is something I wish for everyone and alongside Michelle (Managing Director, Real Boxing Only gym), and the Real Boxing Only team – I am looking forward to reaching more women who want to find that too.”

Excited about the venture, Michelle praised Fahima, saying, “Personally, I am excited as my mission has been to make boxing accessible for everyone – no one should be unable to box.”

The classes will run every Saturday and is restricted to woman only. Book online here or call 04 272 7774. Classes cost just Dhs100 for one hour.

Real Boxing Only, Warehouse 37, behind Times Square Mall, Al Quoz, Dubai, ladies only boxing class Saturday at 4pm, Dhs100 for one hour. Tel: (04) 272 7774. realonlyboxingonly.com

Images: provided