Well, that’s the next six weekends sorted…

Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts has relaunched weekend brunches at six of its signature restaurants in Dubai. From mod-Mexican feasts to refined Japanese flavours, there’s a brunch to suit all comers.

Here’s what’s on the menu.

Tortuga

Traditional Mexican flavours meld with modern techniques, in signature dishes such as Black Angus ribeye fajitas, and the wicked churros with chocolate.

Tortuga, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Dhs270 with soft drinks, Dhs370 with house beverages. jumeirah.com/en/dine/dubai/mina-a-salam-tortuga

Kayto

Few cuisine combinations reach the lofty heights of the Peruvian-Japanese marriage. Sample the signature Saikyo miso black cod, and chocolate miso tart during this indulgent brunch.

Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dhs395 with soft drinks, Dhs495 including cocktails and spirits. jumeirah.com/en/dine/dubai/al-naseem-kayto

Rockfish

Seafood fans will want to secure a seat at Rockfish, where proceedings kick off with a chilled seafood platter, followed by line-caught sea bass, and the renowned tarte Tatin for dessert.

Rockfish, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dhs395 with soft drinks, Dhs495 including cocktails and spirits. jumeirah.com/en/dine/dubai/rockfish

French Riviera Pop-Up

Jumeirah has launched a fresh new concept, a French Riviera pop-up at Jumeirah Al Qasr. The Bleu, Blanc, Rouge brunch on Fridays and Saturdays will run from 1pm to 3pm, showcasing French-Mediterranean flavours.

French Riviera Pop-Up, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with cocktails. jumeirah.com/en/dine/dubai/al-qasr-french-riviera

Summersalt

Overlooking the beach at Jumeirah Al Naseem, Summersalt offers an international menu that includes truffle pizzetta, watermelon and feta salad, and a warm chocolate mousse for dessert.

Summersalt, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dhs395 with soft drinks, Dhs495 including cocktails and spirits. jumeirah.com/en/dine/dubai/al-naseem-summersalt

Shimmers

Soak up views of the Burj Al Arab while you feast on Greek-Mediterranean flavours at this chic beachfront brunch.

Shimmers, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Dhs450 with soft drinks, Dhs650 including Champagne. jumeirah.com/en/dine/dubai/mina-a-salam-shimmers

For Jumeirah brunch reservations, tel: (0)4 3647555 or email: reservations@jumeirah.com

Images: Supplied