Movie guide: 10 films you can see in Dubai cinemas this weekend
Popcorn at the ready – we’ve got some catching up to do…
With cinemas now allowed to reopen in Dubai, there’s never been a better time to catch some of the best pictures ever made. From Academy Award-winners to blockbusting thrillers, here are 10 movies you can see in Dubai cinemas this weekend.
21 Bridges
Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, J.K. Simmons
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama (PG 15)
Black Panther
After his father’s death, T’Challa returns home to Wakanda to inherit his throne. But a powerful old enemy reappears and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi (PG13)
Dunkirk
The movie is set in World War II, and follows the evacuation of 330,000 French, British, Belgian and Dutch soldiers from the town of Dunkirk as they are surrounded by the Germans.
Starring: Fionn Whitehead, Barry Keoghan, Mark Rylance
Genre: Action, Drama, History (PG13)
Mad Max: Fury Road
In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, Max, a drifter and survivor, unwillingly joins Imperator Furiosa, a rebel warrior, in a quest to overthrow a tyrant who controls the land’s water supply.
Starring: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi (PG15)
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
When a group of terrorists plan to detonate three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack on different cities, it’s up to Ethan Hunt and his IMF team to stop the carnage.
Starring: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames
Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller (PG13)
I Feel Pretty
The movie follows Renee, a supposedly unattractive overweight singleton who wakes up to see herself as a gorgeous supermodel after facing a head injury at a spin class. In the weeks that follow, Amy’s newfound confidence sees her taking on body confidence stereotypes one step at a time.
Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski
Genre: Comedy, Romance (15+)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rafe Spall
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi (PG13)
Spiderman: Homecoming
When a young Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May, he tries his best to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, while also trying to return to his normal daily routine. However, Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear.
Starring: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr.
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi (PG13)
The Addams Family
Get those fingers ready for some clickin! The first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, are back on screen. When the family decide to move to New Jersey, the locals are just not prepared for the unique qualities of the peculiar, ghoulish family and their shenanigans. As you can imagine – comedic chaos ensues.
Starring: Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz
Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family (PG)
Venom
Starring: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-fi (PG15)