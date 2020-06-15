‘The last dance’ includes discounts on clothing for men, women & kids and beauty products…

Al Tayer Group recently made the decision to close its online fashion store, Nisnass. The website, which launched in 2018, offers a huge selection of clothing, accessories, watches, beauty and home products for men, women and children, across a variety of brands.

Nisnass is the trendier sibling of luxury online store, Ounass, which will continue to operate in the region. As is common with many stores that close down, Nisnass has launched a huge closing down sale with up to 90 per cent off of its products.

Deal hunters will need to be quick to get their hands on a fashion bargain, as the website is expected to close in the coming weeks. It’s worth remembering when making your purchase that returns are not possible, so choose carefully.

The website boasts an impressive two-hour delivery option in Dubai, meaning you can plan your dinner outfit at breakfast on the same day. Brands offered include Calvin Klein, Puma, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, Nike, Guess, Kenzo, Vince Camuto and more.

Shoppers can also save on top beauty products, including make up, skincare and fragrances from Elizabeth Arden, Bobbi Brown, Karl Lagerfeld and Real Techniques.

There’s great deals to be had on sneakers, so you can now get your hands on those top trends you’ve been lusting after for less. Or, if you have a formal occasion coming up, check out their deals for premium brands on a budget.

If you have store credit to use up, this needs to be done before July 16. Alternatively it can be saved for use on sister brands Ounass or Amber, but you must register for these platforms before August 15 or the credit will expire.

nisnass.ae

