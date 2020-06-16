Rates start from Dhs179…

Since many UAE residents found themselves stuck abroad due to travel restrictions over the past few months, things are finally starting to get moving. Now that travel has started to resume, many UAE residents are finally starting to be able to return.

Recently, Dubai Tourism outlined new guidelines for those arriving back into the UAE. As well as a health check on arrival, every person who returns from another country must enter into a 14-day mandatory quarantine in either their homes or a designated Dubai hotel.

If you were wondering what your options were for staying in a hotel rather than self-quarantining at home, here’s a handy list of the four Dubai hotels that are being used for quarantine stays…

1. Landmark Premier Dubai

Rates start from: Dhs79 per night

Whilst it may be the most cost-effective hotel on this list, you won’t be compromising on comfort with a stay in the Landmark Premier Dubai hotel. A spacious bed, flat screen TV and a desk area means you’ll be able to relax as well as working, if you need to. Rates start from Dhs79 per night, with meal plans available from Dhs55 per day.

Landmark Premier Hotel, Al Rigga Rd, Deira, Dubai. Tel: (04) 603 0777. landmarkhotels.com

2. Al Khoory Atrium Hotel, Al Barsha

Rates start from: Dhs92.44 per night

Superior rooms at the Al Khoory Atrium Hotel, Al Barsha include a flatscreen TV, good workspace and complimentary Wi-Fi too. A smart-lighting system will be handy when it’s time to chill. Rates start from Dhs92.44 per night, however full-board with meals included is Dhs142.86.

Al Khoory Atrium Hotel, Al Barsha, Dubai. Tel: (04) 519 7999. alkhooryhotels.com

3. JW Marriott Marquis

Rates start from: Dhs190 per night

With a spacious bed, free Wi-Fi, desk space and a good-sized bathroom, you’re in for a comfortable stay at the JW Marriott Marquis. Located in Business Bay, you’ll at least get to enjoy some epic Downtown views during your stay. You could opt for the single-room rate for Dhs190 per night, or get three daily meals included for Dhs250.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (04) 414 0000. marriott.com

Crowne Plaza Dubai – Deira

Rates start from: Dhs210 per night

If you need a little more luxury to keep yourself sane during the two-week quarantine, check out the Crowne Plaza Dubai hotel in Deira. The King Deluxe rooms have loads of space for you to relax in, so you might almost forget you’re not just on holiday. There’s a decent-sized bathroom too. 14-night stays for returning residents start from Dhs210 per night which is inclusive of breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus 30 per cent off additional food and beverages and 40 per cent off laundry services.

Crowne Plaza Dubai, Deira. Tel: (04) 262 5555. ihg.com

Image: JW Marriott Marquis