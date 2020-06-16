The Academy will boast a stellar faculty for students to learn from…

In an exciting new move for those interested in the media industry, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai has just launched a brand new media academy in Dubai.

The first of its kind in region, the ‘New Media Academy’, will ‘train Arab talents on the science of digital media so they can keep up with the latest development in the industry’. There will be a range of programmes and academic specialisations in the field of digital and new media to choose from.

In a post on Sheikh Mohammed’s official website, it notes that the Academy’s faculty will include a stellar listing, including ‘the world’s best experts, social media Influencer and content creator in addition to representatives from Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google.’

.@HHShkMohd: Today, we launched the New Media Academy, an institution created to equip new generations of media professionals with digital media skills. New Media is a new science… it has its tools and its secrets, and we want our talents to be at the forefront of this. pic.twitter.com/VrtDmxPxk6 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 15, 2020

You can get a sneak peak of the luxe new Academy via a video that was posted to the Dubai Media Office Twitter account. The Academy will launch in July 2020 with a special programme that sponsors social media influencers, and another programme that will develop communication.

Students will start to be accommodated from July 7, with a range of online courses, in line with the current social distanced learning initiative. Full-time and part-time students will be accepted from abroad as well as the UAE.

If you would like to register, you can do so by visiting newmediaacademy.ae. Once a course is successfully completed, students will receive a certificate accredited in the United Arab Emirates.

