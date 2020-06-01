You don’t need to wear a mask if you’re alone…

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has released a new set of guidelines which clearly set out when you should and shouldn’t be wearing a face mask. The guidelines were revealed on Sunday May 31 and are to be followed until further notice.

The guidelines have been created on the recommendation of Covid-19 Command and Control Centre and apply to anyone who is outside of their home or in public, with the exception of a few groups.

These groups include children under the age of six years old, people of determination with cognitive, intellectual or sensory disorders that hamper ability to breathe or communicate and individuals who require supplemental oxygen or have severe respiratory conditions.

For the remaining individuals the following rules apply. You must wear your mask unless you are:

Driving alone or with family members

Eating or drinking in indoor and outdoor settings

Engaging in strenuous exercise

Being alone

Swimming or skydiving

Undergoing specific medical treatments

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces a set of guidelines on the use of face masks outside the house and in public areas for different age groups. The new guidelines are based on the recommendations of the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre, — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 31, 2020

The news comes after Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management also announced that fitness fans can exercise outside from 4.30am each day.

As the weather heats up across the country exercising outside is becoming increasingly difficult so the ability to wake up extra early to work out is a welcome decision.

Image: Unsplash