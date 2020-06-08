Plus you’ll get a voucher to spend in the restaurants…

Looking to get away from it all without breaking the bank? Studio One Hotel has launched a staycation deal which only costs Dhs10 per hour. You’ll need to stay for at least 24 hours but you can check in at any time of the day.

The room price also includes a Dhs150 voucher to spend in any of the hotel’s restaurants, for each night you stay. The room is for two so per person you’re looking at Dhs120 per night, with Dhs75 each to spend on food and beverages.

The dining voucher is valid at Larte, The Maine Street Eatery, The Irish Village, Mr Miyagi’s and El Chapo’s Tacos. You’ll get three Dhs50 vouchers to spend, so you can split between multiple venues if you wish.

There’s even a free cinema screening room located in the hotel, which streams blockbuster movies every single day. You might even find a few snacks to munch on while you’re enjoying a classic Hollywood flick.

Check-in is 24 hours per day, so if you want to make the most of your trip you’ll find your room ready and waiting for you. The boutique hotel can be found in Dubai Studio City, offering a welcome break from the hustle and bustle of the main city.

The promotion will run throughout the summer until August 31 and is valid every day of the week. It’s worth noting that fees and taxes will be charged additionally. To make a booking email cu@studioonehotel.com.

Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, daily until August 31, Dhs240 per night plus tax. Tel: (800) 788346. studioonehotel.com

Images: Provided