Kids climbing up the walls? Let them do it someplace new…

You have to feel for children in Dubai right now. They’ve been wading through online learning, missing out on playdates with friends, and still aren’t allowed to enter most of Dubai’s entertainment facilities.

For families staring down the barrel of a long, hot summer, this new Playcation from InterContinental Dubai Festival City offers an escape from the everyday, without leaving Dubai.

InterContinental has teamed up with Toys ‘R’ Us to transform its hotel suites into the ultimate play rooms. The spacious suites will be filled with the latest toys and games for babies and children, promising hours of indoor entertainment. Budding junior chefs can even book a private baking session with the hotel’s chefs.

What’s included in your playcation

The Suite Playcation at InterContinental Dubai Festival City starts at Dhs399++. It includes a free upgrade to an InterContinental Suite filled with Toys ‘R’ Us games and toys.

If your children are aged under 12, they’ll eat for free during their stay, and get a surprise gift on arrival. The whole family will enjoy breakfast at Anise All Day Dining or in the comfort of your room. You’ll also have the choice of lunch or dinner, served in your room or at Anise.

And to extend those good vibes, you’ll get guaranteed early check-in and late check-out.

For fitness fans

For those looking for a staycation that prioritises health and wellbeing, book the InterContinental’s Suite Gym-cation.

Instead of checking into a suite filled with toys, you’ll find state-of-the-art Technogym equipment and workout facilities. You’ll also enjoy a personalised healthy meal program. The fitness staycation starts at Dhs399++ a night.

InterContinental Dubai Festival City, Dubai Festival City. Suite Playcation from Dhs399++. dubaifestivalcityhotels.com