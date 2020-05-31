Summer staycations at this Dubai hotel just got even cooler…

Ski Dubai is back in business – and to celebrate, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates has unveiled three new staycation deals.

When you book a family getaway at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, you can enjoy deep discounts on rooms, plus free tickets to Ski Dubai.

Book the Special Staycation offer for Dhs899, and you’ll get a one-night stay in a Grand Deluxe room for two adults and two children. Breakfast is included, along with early check in and late check out.

Plus, you can choose either two tickets to Ski Dubai Snow Park, 50 per cent off a second room or Dhs200 dining credit to use in the hotel restaurants.

If you want to upgrade your experience, book the Suitely Sensational package. You’ll get 20 per cent off the best available rate for a suite or Aspen Chalet, including daily breakfast.

You’ll also score two free Ski Dubai tickets, plus 30 per cent of food and drinks in the hotel, and 30 per cent off laundry services.

For the Stay in Style package, save 20 per cent on the best available room rate. Plus, enjoy daily breakfast, early check in and late check out, and two Ski Dubai tickets per room.

Safety measures: Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates has a range of safety measures in place. All rooms undergo a 24-hour sanitation process before the next guests arrive. Masks and hand sanitiser are available in all rooms.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. Special Staycation offer valid until June 30. Tel: (04) 3410000. Email reservations.malloftheemirates@kempinski.com. kempinski.com/en/dubai/mall-of-the-emirates