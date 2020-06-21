There’s a possibility schools will reopen in September…

The Education and Human Resources Council met yesterday to discuss the possibility of reopening UAE schools in September.

According to Emirates news agency WAM, the Ministry of Education briefed the council on its “plan and vision on the possibility of reopening educational institutions across the country.”

The Minister of Education, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi said the “possibility of resuming study in educational institutions, including public and private universities and schools, will be in next September.”

If schools do reopen at the start of the new academic year, it will be according to strict precautionary measures, and dependant on the ministry’s assessment of the evolving Covid-19 situation.

Any decision to reopen educational institutions will place the health and safety of students as the top priority, Al Hammadi added.

In order to ensure the highest levels of protection and safety for students and staff, educational facilities and modes of transport would be thoroughly disinfected. The precautionary measures would be in line with the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and Prevention and instructions from the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, and the World Health Organisation, WHO.

Schools and universities in the UAE have been closed since early March, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then students and teachers have undertaken remote e-learning.

During the meeting, the Education and Human Resources Council commended the efforts of educational bodies, guardians and students for the success of the e-learning experience.

Today, UAE Grade 12 students will begin to sit their final exams, which are being conducted remotely. The end-of-year exams will run until June 29, and apply to all public and private schools that follow the Ministry of Education’s curriculum.