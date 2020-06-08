The new academic year will start on August 30…

If you or your children go to school in the UAE, you might have been wondering when the new academic year for private and public schools is set to start. Now it’s been confirmed that it will start on August 30.

The news was confirmed by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, who said, “the UAE academic year will start on August 30, as per the calendar already approved by the Ministerial Development Council, while administrative and teaching staff will begin working on August 23.”

The schedule was revealed via a Tweet on WAM’s official Twitter account.

وزارة التربية والتعليم تعتمد جداول امتحانات نهاية العام الدراسي 2019/2020

لطلبة الصف الثاني عشر في المدارس الحكومية، والمدارس الخاصة التي تطبق منهاج الوزارة (المسار العام ، والمسار المتقدم) #وزارة_التربية_والتعليم_الإمارات pic.twitter.com/JQ216pI0px — وزارة التربية (@MOEducationUAE) June 7, 2020

It seems that, whilst the academic year is set to start on August 30, the distanced learning that students have grown used to over the past few months will still be in place, so as to protect the safety of students and teachers.

Al Hammadi also said, “Education remains a top priority and national objective, and therefore our leadership has directed to apply the distance education system under the current circumstances so that our students won’t lose track and miss one single day from their academic year.”

He noted that the sustainability of the UAE education system and the success of the remote learning process to the forward-thinking policy of the UAE leaders and the commitment of students and their parents.

It’s as yet unknown when teachers and students will be able to physically get back into classrooms. Since schools, universities and nurseries closed in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, e-learning at home has replaced the traditional classroom.

Private and public schools in the UAE will enjoy a summer break from July 2, so you’ve got plenty of time to relax yet…

Image: Getty