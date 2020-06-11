Once again, temperatures are set to reach up to 47 degrees celsius…

As the UAE summer is in full swing, temperatures and humidity are certainly reaching a crescendo. Similar to last week, temperatures in part of the UAE are set to reach up to 47 degrees celsius.

Unsurprisingly, the humidity is on the up too, reaching levels of up to 90 per cent in some areas around the coast. Internally, levels are expected to reach as high as 75 per cent.

Here’s what you can expect from the UAE weather this weekend…

On Friday, June 12, it’s expected to be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times. Humidity will reach high levels overnight in coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds will reach up to 40 km/h, making the sea quite rough by Saturday morning.

Some slight respite will arrive on Saturday, June 13, with a drop in temperatures. It’s also expected to be cloudy and dusty, so if you were planning on topping up your tan, just be aware. Winds are expected to pick up, blowing at speeds of up to 42 km/h.

On Sunday,June 14, it’s again expected to be dusty and cloudy, with some strong winds to freshen things up, which will cause the sea to be rough. The combination of the two is set to cause poor visibility at times, so be careful if you’re driving.

Winds are set to calm down slightly by Monday, June 15, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h in certain areas. It’ll be dusty and cloudy once again, with humidity picking up pace overnight. Reduced visibility may again occur.

Image: Getty