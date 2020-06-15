Explore the cultural side of Dubai…

Now that Dubai is gradually reopening, there’s so much to see and do after a long time spent couped up at home. Once you’ve had your fill of Dubai’s malls, brunches and entertainment activities, why not head out for a day of culture?

Dubai’s famous Al Seef waterside destination is now reopen, inviting people to come and explore everything that it has to offer. With amazing views of the Dubai Creek, traditional Dhows and old architecture, you’ll certainly be stepping into ‘Old Dubai’.

Dubai Media Office has released a video on its official Twitter account, showing how social distancing measures have been put in place to ensure its visitor’s safety. These include keeping a 2 metre distance, temperature checks and regular hand sanitisation.

.@alseefdubai welcomes visitors while adhering to strict health precautionary measures to ensure the safety of individuals. @MeraasDubai #Dubai pic.twitter.com/oVfKISwJEI — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 14, 2020

As is mandatory in Dubai, face masks must be worn at all times when you are outside of your place of residence, or you could face a fine of up to Dhs3,000.

Al Seef is home to a number of cool restaurants which serve up a whole host of dishes from around the world. Whether you’re in the mood to keep it traditional with Arabic or Emirati fare, or stretch a bit further and enjoy American or Indian food, it’s all here for you.

Perhaps one thing Al Seef is most famous for amongst tourists is the authentic souq. Here, you’ll find tons of traditional Arabic trinkets, such as handicrafts, home décor, souvenirs, accessories, jewellery and lots more.

Make sure you have your camera on hand, as there’s so much to see and do at Al Seef. The marina is home to some super sleek yachts, as well as more traditional wooden Dhows, which were used by Emiratis in times gone by.

Al Seef, Dubai, open 4pm to 10pm daily. Tel: 800 MERAAS (637227). alseef.ae

Image: Getty