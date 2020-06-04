Our friends at Emirates Literature Foundation share three fantastical novels…

The Emirates Literature Foundation team has been escaping into a fantasy land from the comfort of our own homes. We have whole worlds to explore between the covers of these three fantasy novels.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by J.K. Rowling

We can’t do a fantasy recommendation and not mention one of the best, most iconic series ever. Who doesn’t want to be transported to the most prestigious magical wizarding school? If you have not read the series yet, we promise that you will be on the edge of your seat as you explore an unforgettable world of good and evil with Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

The Gilded Wolves by Roshani Chokshi

It’s 1889. The city is on the cusp of industry and power, and the Exposition Universelle has breathed new life into the streets and dredged up ancient secrets. Here, no one keeps tabs on dark truths better than treasure-hunter and wealthy hotelier Séverin Montagnet-Alarie. When the elite, ever-powerful Order of Babel coerces him to help them on a mission, Séverin is offered a treasure that he never imagined: his true inheritance.

Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo

Alina Starkov has never been good at anything. But when her regiment is attacked on the Fold and her best friend is brutally injured, Alina reveals a dormant power that saves his life – a power that could be the key to setting her war-ravaged country free. Wrenched from everything she knows, Alina is whisked away to the royal court to be trained as a member of the Grisha, the magical elite led by the mysterious Darkling. Intrigue, royalty and romance, what more could you want.

For more recommendations from the Emirates Literature Foundation, listen to their latest podcast here. And watch fantastic moderated conversations with some of the world’s leading writers and thinkers on the LitFest YouTube channel, here.