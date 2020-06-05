Brunch, where you been?

If we were to rattle off a list of things we missed most during lockdown, brunch would be right up there with friends, family and fresh air. This weekend sees the return of some old favourites, with a few key differences. As buffets are still off the menu for now, expect full table service – and group sizes are capped at four to six per table, so be sure to book ahead.

El Secreto at La Carnita

Secret Parties is bringing the good vibes and guac to La Carnita this Friday, with the return of El Secreto brunch. The four-course Mexican feast will be served at your table, including a hit list of starters, tacos and mains, paired with cocktails and party-ready tunes. If you want to kick on after brunch, ladies can buy three drinks for Dhs100; gents get four for Dhs150. Read our review of the El Secreto brunch here.

La Carnita, InterContinental Dubai Marina, Fri 1pm to 4pm. Dhs275 with soft drinks, Dhs375 house drinks, Dhs475 sparkling, Dhs599 Champagne. secret-parties.com

Cé La Vi

If you didn’t manage to nab a table at Cé La Vi during its brief opening window pre-pandemic, now’s your chance. Brunch returns this weekend, with innovative Asian flavours and a side order of va-va-voom views. Get the lowdown on Cé La Vi’s new menu here.

Cé La Vi Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai. Fri 1pm to 4pm. Dhs290 with soft drinks, Dhs490 with house beverages and Dhs690 with Champagne. Tel: (056) 515 4001. @celavidubai

The Social Distancing Brunch at garden on 8

This laid-back alfresco brunch in Media One Hotel is all set to emerge from its Covid hibernation this Friday. Take your pick of two slots for the Social Distancing Brunch: noon to 3pm, or 4pm to 7pm. There’s a maximum group size of four people per table, and it’s table-service only.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Fri noon to 3pm or 4pm to 7pm. First session, Dhs229 with house drinks, Dhs299 premium package; second session, Dhs269 house drinks, Dhs339 premium package. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com/venues/garden-on-8

Sunkissed Beach Brunch at White Beach

Pack your swimsuit and shades for this seaside brunch, at White Beach, the Balearic-inspired beach club at Atlantis, The Palm. Take a dip in the sea or the infinity pool (fingers crossed it will be open in time for the weekend. Then, cool off in the air-conditioned restaurant, where a procession of Med-accented dishes will be delivered to your table. Read more weekly highlights from White Beach here.

White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Crescent Rd, Palm Jumeirah. Sat 1pm to 5pm. Entry 21+. Dhs249 with soft drinks; Dhs299 with house drinks for ladies; Dhs349 with house drinks for men. Tel: (0)55 2004321. Email: whitebeach@atlantisthepalm.com. atlantis.com/dubai/bars-and-nightlife/white-beach-club

Secret Jungle Party at Mama Zonia

The Secret Parties team made their return last weekend, with the relaunch of Secret Jungle Party at Mama Zonia. Enjoy Latin American menu, cocktails and live music throughout the afternoon, with drinks packages available once brunch wraps.

Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Fri 1pm to 4pm. Dhs275 with soft drinks, Dhs375 house drinks, Dhs475 sparkling, Dhs599 Champagne. secret-parties.com