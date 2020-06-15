Enjoy Karting sessions, OpenYAS track days and some health and fitness activities…

For the thrill seekers and those with a need for speed, there’s some exciting news. Yas Marina Circuit has announced that it is finally reopening to the public, with lots of exciting activities to get stuck into.

Yas Marina Circuit, which can be found on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, is perhaps most well-known for playing host to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Famous motorsport drivers to have taken to the track include Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

Activities that are reopen to the public include karting at Yas Kartzone, from June 15, living out your racing car fantasies with OpenYAS track days, from June 19, as well as working on yourself with some health and fitness activities. Online pre-booking is mandatory.

Yas Kartone will be open from today, Monday June 15, to everyone over the age of 13. You will be required to bring your own equipment, including helmets, race suits, balaclavas and gloves or you’ll need to purchase them onsite. Only the karts will be available to hire.

Health and fitness activities that are now reopen include TrainYAS and TrainAM, which are currently only available to Abu Dhabi Cycling club members only.

The DriveYAS experience will reopen on June 20, where you’ll be able to get behind the wheel of some seriously wow-worthy vehicles. From a Caterham Seven to an Aston Martin, you’ll swoop round the famous track at some top speeds.

As is now standard in these new times, strict social distancing measures will be in place. Customers will experience a completely contactless journey, from online pre-booking to temperature checks when you are there and distancing between customers.

The most recent openings are part of a phased reopening plan for Yas Marina Circuit, with lots more activities to be announced soon.

Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, open daily. yasmarinacircuit.com

Images: Provided