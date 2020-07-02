Over 50 of the best dining deals in the capital…

Don’t mind us. We’re just here to round-up the best deasl on dining in Abu Dhabi’s recently reopened restaurants.

*Checks watch* well it’s happy hour somewhere…

Hotel restaurants:

Abu Dhabi Edition

Library Bar

This venue is a tribute to both well-crafted tales and well-crafted cocktails. Sit amongst the tomes and indulge in tantalising tipples. Follow the white rabbit with two hours of literary-inspired cocktails between 4pm and 7pm, daily for just Dhs150 person.

Al Bateen Marina, Open from 1pm to 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 208 0000

Alba Terrace

Families and the over 60s are welcome at Edition Abu Dhabi’s Alba Terrace. They’ll be serving up Mediterranean bites from their own menu as well as a selection of dishes from Outlet and Market at Edition. Unlimited breakfast is available from Dhs85.

Open from 7am to 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 208 0000

Anantara Eastern Mangroves

Impressions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anantara Eastern Mangroves (@anantaraeasternmangroves) on Apr 3, 2020 at 1:02am PDT

There are few better places we know of a salute to the setting sun, than at Anantara Eastern Mangroves’ rooftop restaurant, Impressions. You get chic surrounds and a range of international nibbles all overlooking the green expanse of Abu Dhabi’s eastern mangroves. The perfect way to start that cruise towards the weekend.

Al Kheeran, noon to 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 656 1000.

Ingredients

Also at the Anantara Eastern Mangroves you’ll find Ingredients, the resort’s all-day dining restaurant with a diverse international a la carte menu.

6.30am to 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 656 1000.

Mangroves Lounge

A sophisticated cafe spot.

noon to 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 656 1000.

Beach Rotana

Prego’s

Feeding your hunger for classic Italian carbs,

Beach Rotana, Al Zahiyah, 12 noon to 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 697 9000.

Trader Vic’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TraderVicsAbuDhabi (@tradervics.abudhabi) on Mar 13, 2020 at 6:30am PDT

Craving something a little more Pacific? tiki-t form us, Trader Vic’s has got what you need.

Open 4pm to 9pm, daily. Tel: (02) 697 9000.

Brauhaus

The Brauhaus at Beach Rotana has reopened and is now serving all your favourite continental meats and hops. You don’t have to be ein stein to realise this is a smart call. In addition to the sausage fest and wunder-bar – you can also Munchen Germany’s own delicious answer to the pizza, flammkuchen.

Open 4pm to 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 697 9011, rotana.com

Centro Capital Centre

C.mondo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Centro Capital Centre (@centrocapcentre) on Dec 17, 2019 at 5:24am PST

This laidback venue has a number of nifty, thrifty promotions running. There’s a daily happy hour running 5pm to 9pm with 50 per cent off selected beverages, and daily snacks & hops combos from Dhs89.

Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, noon to 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 409 6514 Dusit Thani Benjarong Restaurant View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benjarong | Thai Restaurant (@benjarongabudhabi) on Oct 19, 2019 at 11:39pm PDT Authentic Thai restaurant, Benjarong at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, is open for business and ready with its full a la carte range, served in a safe, hygienic space. Soak up those happy hour vibes from 3.30pm to 6.30pm, where drinks start at Dhs25. Benjarong, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), from 6.30am to 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 698 8888, @benjarongabudhabi Orchid Lounge Also now open at the Dusit Thani, is Orchid Lounge, complete with the same daily happy hour timings as Benjarong. 8am to 9pm. Tel: (02) 698 8888 Emirates Palace Le Vendôme Le Vendôme is reopening its doors for dine-in bookings. This lavishly-styled fine dining restaurant is located on the fourth floor of the Emirates Palace hotel and features an expansive outdoor terrace that overlooks the resort’s private beach. Make like Latin rap star Pitbull, and experience ‘the Worldwide’ with the eaterie’s international menu. Corniche Rd W – Al Ras Al Akhdar, 8am to 8pm daily. Tel: (02) 690 7999.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Marco’s New York Italian

Marco’s is back for casual dining bookings and its famous Friday brunch. Enjoy Italian-American flavours from the culinary mind of world-renowned chef Marco Pierre White, each Friday from noon to 4pm, with packages starting at Dhs199. On Mondays, there’s unlimited Prosecco between 6pm and 9pm for just Dhs159. Chin chin.

Khor, noon – 9pm. Tel: (02) 654 3333, www.marcosabudhabi.com

InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Belgian Cafe

It may have a population roughly the size of the UAE, but Belgium is a world leader in epicurean pursuits. It’s famous for exceptional chocolate, hops, football and food, and you can enjoy all of the above at the InterContinential’s homage to the small but mighty European nation, Belgian Cafe. Pro hack: You can do it for less with the daily happy hour between 4pm and 9pm, giving you 50 per cent off selected beverages.

King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St – Al Bateen, open daily from 12 noon to 9pm. Tel: (800) 423 463.

Fishmarket

This refined restaurant prides itself on serving up fresh oceanic bounty to the capital’s discerning seafood fans.

Open Wednesday to Saturday, from 12 noon to 9pm. Tel: (800) 423 463.

Jumeirah at Etihad Towers too

Nahaam

Offering international cuisine in a light and airy setting.

Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, Corniche West Street, 12 noon to 9pm. Tel: (02) 811 5666

Lobby Lounge

There are panoramic Corniche waterfront vistas and a la carte dining

9am to 9pm. Tel: (02) 811 5666

BiCE Italian

Authentic pizzas and casual Italian flair.

5pm to 10pm, open from 12.30pm on Fri and Sat).

Le Méridien Abu Dhabi

Captain’s Arms

An unashamedly British pub, complete with dark timber framing and red-cushioned stools, serving up traditional pub fare. There’s a massive noon to 8pm daily happy hour with selected drinks for only Dhs25.

Al Zahiyah, noon to 9pm. Tel: (02) 644 6666

Marriott Al Forsan

Appaloosa

This atmospheric sports bar is dishing up some huge savings. The menu features international gastro pub classics (and a full English breakfast for just Dhs59), and there’s a daily 3pm to 6pm happy hour.

Al Forsan International Sports Resort Khalifa City, daily noon to 3am. Tel: (02) 201 4131

Khayal

The all-day diner has added a new ‘Indian Kitchen’ concept to its already extensive a la carte.

Daily 6.30am to 11am, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (02) 201 4131

The Grill

One of the city’s top steak joints has reopened. The full menu is once again available.

Daily (closed Sunday) 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (02) 201 4131

Marriott Downtown

Velocity

Half-time is over and MVP trendy sports bar hang-out, Velocity, is back in action this weekend. It’s jogging on to the pitch with big happy hour swagger too, offering select beverages for just Dhs24 between 3pm and closing. There are goals to be scored on dining too, with a ‘burger and hat-trick of hops’ deal for just Dhs99. Back. Of. The. Net.

Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed St, daily 3pm to close. Tel: (02) 304 7777

Central Grounds

Big night last night? This laid back cafe has a lazy weekend breakfast offer. Dhs85 buys you a ticket to a luxurious breakfast at any point between 8am and 3pm, on Friday or Saturday.

Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed St, daily 8am to close. Tel: (02) 304 7777

Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan

Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge

Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge at Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan has now reopened and they’re serving some pretty good reasons to pop-in and dine-out. They’ve got some great sharing bites for you to catch up with old friends over, and some bites we’d recommend keeping all to yourself (like the pulled beef bao, pictured above).

Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street, 11.00am to 1am daily. Tel: (02) 501 6088

Mellow Café

A laid back cafe space in the Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan.

7am to 9pm. Tel: (02) 501 6084

Pearl Rotana Capital Centre

Dino’s Bistro Italiano

Ehhhhh *gestures in Italian* these guys eh? Brunch is back at Dino’s this weekend – and that means unlimited Amalfi-esque appetisers, mains, pizzas, sharing platters and desserts, with prices from Dhs165. It’s a family-friendly affair with 50 per cent off for kids, and interactive pizza-making sessions. To celebrate the grand return, if you book the house beverage package, you’ll get a free upgrade to premium (until July 25).

Dino’s Bistro Italiano, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, Fri and Sat, noon to 4pm, soft Dhs165, frose and blended drink package Dhs200, house and bubbles Dhs215. Tel: (02) 307 5551. The Warehouse Sunday Monday happy days. In fact every day is a happy day at The Warehouse, they have a huge heap of promotions running throughout the week. Highlights include Smashing Sundays, where there’s 50 per cent off house beverages between 4pm and closing; ‘Cheese and Wine not?” Two hours of free-flowing grape, cheese and cold cuts, all for just Dhs 140 per person any day of the week; and Sunday to Thursday, Hola Espana! Tapas deal, which entitles you to a selection of mixed mini Mediterranean dishes for just Dhs110. 4pm until closing. Tel: (02) 307 5552.

Radisson Blu Abu Dhabi

Hemingway’s

A good old British rub-a-dub (pub) serving draught hops and international cuisine. Remarkable for its monster daily happy hour (select drinks for Dhs23) which starts at 1pm and doesn’t stop until 7pm.

Al Khubeirah, 1pm to 9pm. Tel: (02) 681 1900

Escape

The resort’s beach bar has its own happy hour (select drinks for Dhs23) daily from 6pm to 8pm.

1pm to 9pm. Tel: (02) 681 1900

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

La Cava

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosewood Abu Dhabi (@rosewoodabudhabi) on Jun 11, 2020 at 4:01am PDT

This restaurant is now open three days a week. Wednesdays from 3pm to 9 pm, Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 9pm. On Wednesday you can get involved with their 7 ATE 9 promotion, which features 15 different wines each paired with cheeses, served at your table, for just Dhs195.

Al Maryah Island. Tel: (02) 813 5550.

Dai Pai Dong

Where all our dim sum fans at? Rosewood’s Chinese restaurant, Dai Pai Dong has a three-hour seated Yum Cha adventure available on Saturdays. Chow your way through delicate aromatic pastry parcels, cooked meats and appropriately yum desserts.

Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, promotion valid any three consecutive hours between 12pm-9pm on Sat, Dhs268 for soft package, Dhs388 for house. Tel: (02) 813 5550.

Dragon’s Tooth

Dragon’s Tooth is a riddle wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma. Or more accurately, it’s a super-chic cocktail lounge, hidden in Chinese eatery Dai Pai Dong, which is itself inside Abu Dhabi’s Rosewood hotel. They have a daily cocktails and nibbles deal, which unlocks a master pairing of delicately blended beverage and sophisticated snack.

Dragon’s Tooth, Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, open 3pm-9pm daily. Tel: (02) 813 5550.

Hidden Bar

Soak up Abu Dhabi skyline views in this ginspiring lounge. Their ‘Gin O’clock’ promotion available between 12 noon and 9pm every Friday and Saturday, where you can enjoy a set three-course menu alongside three hours of free-flow cocktails, bubbles and grape.

Open Sun to Wed 3pm to 9pm and noon to 9pm on weekends. Tel: (02) 813 5550.

Sambusek

There’s a Sunday to Thursday business lunch available at this Levant-themed restaurant. Dhs140 for three courses, including mixed starters, a banging mixed grill and baklava for dessert. All that in an express 45 minute from ordering time scale.

Daily, noon to midnight. Tel: (02) 813 5550.

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort

B Lounge

There are strong bohemian vibes at this breezy alfresco hang-out. There’s also a daily happy hour from 5pm to 8pm, and a burger & pint deal for Dhs69.

Corniche road, Al Zahiyah, 10am – 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 677 3333

Tavern

This Euro-style pub has anoon – 7pm happy hour on select beverages.

12 noon to 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 677 3333

El Sombrero

Enjoy a fiesta of Latin flavour at this reopened Mexican restaurant. On Taco Tuesdays you can get five tacos and five margaritas for just Dhs99.

5pm to 9pm noon. Tel: (02) 677 3333

St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Villa Toscana

Is offering a three-course modern Mediterranean business lunch for Dhs80

St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Nation Towers, Corniche, open noon to 9pm. Tel: (02) 694 4444.

Crystal Lounge

Serving up a sophisticated afternoon tea.

Open 7am to 9pm. Tel: (02) 694 4444.

Cabana Beach Bar & Grill

You can get happy hour prices here between 5pm and 8pm.

Open 10am to 9pm. Tel: (02) 694 4444.

St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort

Manhattan Lounge

The St. Regis property on Saadiyat Island has just launched a brand new dining concept. The Signature 3 lets you experience dishes from three of the resort’s top dining spots. There’s modern Greek cuisine from MAZI restaurant; aromatic South East Asian flavours from Sontaya; and highlights from Budha-Bar Beach’s Pacific Rim inspired menu.

Saadiyat Island, 12 noon to 9pm, daily. Tel: (02) 498 8888

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa

Sacci

There’s a pizza and Peroni deal available between 5pm and 7pm daily, at the recently reopened Sacci restaurant. Preparation for their popular pizzas begin 48 hours before your visit, with Chef Stefano creating the dough from his secret recipe. Scattered with premium mozzarella di bufala, olive oil and fresh basil, the pizza is then baked in a wood fire oven and served, piping hot, to your table with a pint of Peroni for only Dhs49.

Sas Al Nakhl, 5pm to11pm daily (open from 1pm Fri and Sat). Tel: (02) 616 9999, www.sacciabudhabi.com

The Retreat

A Brit-style gastro pub with modern international cuisine.

12 noon to midnight daily. Tel: (02) 616 9999

The Lounge

Refined cafe, serving gourmet coffee and pastries, conveniently located within the lobby area.

7am to 7pm daily. Tel: (02) 616 9999

Others

99 Sushi

The Japanese cuisine scene is getting a massive lift with the return of 99 Sushi’s Friday Zeitaku brunch. Diners will find 11 courses of nigiri, tuna specialties, and sushi delivered direct to the table, with a range of beverage packages. Feast highlights include spicy tuna tartar with wakame seaweed, salmon flambé nigiri with lime, grilled foie gras nigiri with raspberry and tare sauce. Your dining experience will conclude with the Insta-fit mochi ice-cream. Pro tip: the standard house package includes a strong bubbly option.

99 Sushi, Four Seasons, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, 1pm to 5.30pm every Friday, Soft Package is Dhs269, house for Dhs369, premium and sake package Dhs699. Tel: (02) 672 3333, 99sushibar.com

Cipriani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cipriani Yas Island (@ciprianiyasisland) on Jun 6, 2020 at 12:00am PDT

Cipriani Yas Island is now back open for dine-in reservations. You can sample the bites and delights of their a la carte selection which includes the Cipriani vanilla meringue. They’re also still offering a take-away service, but if you do choose to pull up a seat, you’ll be rewarded with dreamy Yas Marina views.

Cipriani Yas Island, Yas Marina, Yas Island, 2pm to 9pm daily. Tel (02) 657 5400, www.ciprianiyasisland.com.

Coya

Head honcho of the Peruvian cuisine scene, Coya is back open for dine-in food fans, following the easing of pandemic restrictions. To celebrate inappropriately flamboyant manner, there’s a set lunch menu available for Dhs130 per person. It includes dishes like Chilean sea bass, served with rice, lime and chilli, and adult refreshments are currently being served. Not ready to head out? Coya2u is still operating for home delivery.

Coya, Four Seasons at The Galleria on Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 7pm. Tel: (02) 306 7000

Fouquet’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi (@fouquetsabudhabi) on Jun 17, 2020 at 9:16am PDT

This beautiful Parisian-style brasserie, located at Louvre Abu Dhabi has reopened for lunch and dinner seatings. Enjoy dishes such as Burgundy snails, sole meunière and shoulder of lamb, served with green lentil hummus and grilled kale.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Tue to Sun (closed Monday) 12 noon to 9pm. Tel: (02) 205 4200

Le Petite Maison

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐋𝐏𝐌 𝐀𝐛𝐮 𝐃𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢 (@lpmabudhabi) on Jun 2, 2020 at 5:18am PDT

This bastion of fine French dining is now taking orders at the Galleria Mall. They’ve got a two-course business lunch option for Dhs135 which entitles you to one starter and one main course.

Galleria Mall, Al Maryah Island, daily open from 12pm noon with last seating 7pm. Tel: (02) 692 9600

Mr Miyagi’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr Miyagi’s Abu Dhabi (@mrmiyagis_auh) on Jun 11, 2020 at 2:30am PDT

This restaurant serves up highlights from Thai and Japanese cuisine. Their Friday brunch is also now back on the menu.

Yas Marina West, daily 12 noon to 9pm. Tel: (02) 565 1150

Saadiyat Beach club

On-site restaurants include, Safina (open 8am to 9pm) which offers a sophisticated setting and authentic Mediterranean cuisine. And La Salle (5pm to 9pm) provides a more intimate perch, and comes with dreamy sea views and a menu strongly influenced by the Provencal region of Southern France.

You’ll also need to book in advance via the saadiyatbeachclub.ae website, as there is a strict capacity limit in place.

Tamba

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamba Restaurant (@tambarestaurant) on Jun 10, 2020 at 8:02am PDT

Known for reinterpreting traditional Indian flavours and giving them a contemporary renaissance this beautifully appointed restaurant is back open daily and now serving brunch on Fridays.

The Hub at The Mall at World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, open daily 12pm-9pm. Tel: (02) 672 8888

The Scene

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Scene by Simon Rimmer (@thescenebysimonrimmer_auh) on Jun 27, 2020 at 9:21pm PDT

Simon Rimmer’s gastro Brit bar, The Scene has got a tidy collection of promotions on at the moment. Dhs1 house beverages with every main meal, buy-one-get on select drinks, kids eating for free and two pints for Dhs50. But we’re most excited for Rimmer’s roast. That most quintessential of British weekend traditions, a roast dinner (beef, chicken or nutloaf) with all the trimmings for just Dhs99.

The Scene, Yas Marina, noon to midnight. Tel: (05) 0797 0331.

Images: provided/Getty