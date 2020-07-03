Drop all your plans for tomorrow.

July 29 is National Chicken Wing Day. Get it in your diary, tell all your best mates and head to one of these three cool spots below serving up the tastiest wings in Dubai.

Rose & Crown

The Atrium’s cool hangout spot is about to get a lot cooler tomorrow on National Chicken Wing Day. The Rose & Crown will be serving up an unlimited amount of messy, saucy, spicy, chicken wings for only Dhs65. Get ready to dig into perfectly grilled, finger-licking delicious wings that are tossed in BBQ, buffalo, honey mustard and a secret hot and tangy sauce. The wings will come accompanied by blue cheese or ranch dipping sauces.

Rose & Crown, The Atrium at Al Habtoor City, Dubai, 11am onwards on July 29, Tel: (04) 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com

Perry & Blackwelder’s Original Smokehouse

P&B don’t need a day of the year to celebrate Wing Day as they celebrate it every Wednesday with their ‘Wingman Wednesday’. The American Smokehouse at Souk Madinat Jumeirah invites diners to tuck into unlimited wings for just Dhs99 an hour. Flavours include smoky BBQ, lemon pepper, peri ‘Perry’, P&B red hot sauce (if you dare!), teriyaki, sriracha and more. Cool off your palette with an additional Dhs99 for unlimited selected beverages for the hour.

Perry & Blackwelder’s Original Smokehouse, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. every Wed, Dhs99 an hour. Tel: (800) 666353. Jumeirah.com

Wingstop

For amazing buffalo-style chicken wing dishes, hand-cut seasoned fries and a range of famous side dishes – Wingstop is where you need to be. There are 10 lip-smacking flavours on the menu including atomic, cajun, mango habanero, garlic parmesan, Hawaiian and more. For National Chicken Wing Day, you will get five free pieces of chicken wings for every dine-in minimum meal purchase of Dhs35 at their branch starting tomorrow July 29 to July 31. What a delicious way to end the month!

Wingstop, Bay Square, Dubai, five free chicken wings on every purchase of Dhs35 from Jul 29 to 31, wingstop.ae

Images: provided/social