Did someone say cheesecake…?

Dessert lovers, take note – it’s International Cheesecake Day this week on Thursday July 30 and if you fancy a slice or two of the delicious cheesy goodness, here are three spots to check out.

BloomingBox

Online gifting platform and luxe florists, BloomingBox has expanded its offerings of cakes and cupcakes and sweet-tooths can now tuck into flavours such as KitKat, Red Velvet, and much more. To help indulge this International Cheesecake Day, the scrumptious Nutella cheesecake is a must try for fans of the chocolatey goodness. The gourmet gift store also offers a lotus cheesecake with cream cheese frosting if you want to skip the chocolate. To further tempt you, the platform is offering 10 per cent off their yummy cakes on International Cheesecake Day.

BloomingBox, order on bloomingbox.com @bloomingboxme

Tania’s Teahouse

One of Dubai’s most Instagrammable cafe’s has a new menu created by chef Ricardo who hails from Jamaica. He has spruced up the cafe’s menu to include dishes like pink sliders to beetroot hummus, mermaid smoothie bowls and more. And if you love cheesecake, try out the cat-purr-ccino cheesecake for a sweet coffee fix for Dhs45 or celebrate in colour with the cafe’s silky, smooth and light rainbow cheesecake (pictured above) for Dhs39.

Tania’s Teahouse, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai, daily 9am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 324 0021. taniasteahouse.com

Uncle Fluffy

Uncle Fluffy’s cheesecake has won fans from all across the globe with it’s mouthwatering, delightful, pillowy cheesecake and its perfect to tuck into on International Cheesecake Day. The freshly baked cakes are prepared using only the finest quality ingredients with a secretive process that has been perfected over the years so each bite you will taste the delicious decadence of cream cheese. You can order the cakes online and they will deliver right to you.

Uncle Fluffy, several branches in Dubai. Tel: (058) 995 5802. unclefluffy.com

Images: provided/social