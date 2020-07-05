A little something for the weekend perhaps?

Thursday, July 23

1. Return to the cool of the pool at Saadiyat Beach Club

Yes, thanks to last week’s news that the emirate’s pools could begin reopening again – Saadiyat Beach Club can now offer two very different dips. There’s the soft white sand and tidal wash of the private beach, and the cool luxurious blues of the venue’s pool.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, 8am to 9pm, weekend rate Dhs375 for adults Dhs100 for children 15 and under. Book on the saadiyatbeachclub.ae website

Friday, July 24

2. Get the weekend on track with a blockbusting drive-in movie experience

The 65-car capacity Yas Drive in Cinema by Reel has some cracking movies showing this weekend. Thursday night we’ve got the film that won Leo his first Oscar, The Revenant. Appropriately for a week that saw the UAE launch its historic Mars Hope Probe, Friday’s movie is The Martian, starring an on-form Matt Damon as an interplanetary castaway, morooned on the red planet. Saturday, old sport, it’s Baz Luhrmann’s colourful reimagining of the literary classic, The Great Gatsby.

Yas Marina Circuit, access Main Oasis parking via the East Gate, show time 8pm, tickets are on sale through the yasmarinacircuit.com website.

3. Head to the Dusit Thani for the return of their ‘Extraordainary’ brunch

Take your palate on a whistle-stop tour of gourmet international flavours via the live cooking stations and the kitchens of Dusit Thani’s top restaurants. There’s South-East Asian flair from the award-winning Benjarong and reinvented Indian classics from celbrity Chef Kunal Kapur’s Namak. Guests begin their feast with a complimentary welcome drink at the hotel’s luxurious Orchid Lounge.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs270 for soft package, Dhs400 for house, kids seven-12 Dhs90, those aged six and under eat free. Tel: (02) 698 8137, @dusitthaniad

Saturday, July 25

4. Try the new tikka flavoured toppings at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s swooping in with a Desi double for its newest pair of primo pizzas. The brand’s new ‘Tikka Range’ includes a chicken and veggie (paneer) option, both of which are given an extra lift with a signature spritz of mint drizzle. Wanna try them both? Every Saturday Doimno’s offers a special buy two, and get two free deal. Four pizzas? Challenge accepted.

Order now through the app, via the dominos.ae website or on the phone (600) 541111

5. Travel to Spain as part of the What’s On Big Brekkie Adventures and dig into a kegit Spanish frittata

Welcome to Costa del Joud. This trendy cafe has a menu packed with international inspiration and a dazzling collection of quality coffees. But it’s all going a bit ‘Sergio Ramos’ this summer, because they’ll be offering a ‘real Madrid’ breakfast as part of the Big Brekkie Adventures. Tuck into a Spanish frittata filled with potatoes, onions, cheese and sour cream, served with a side of sourdough.

Joud Cafe, Al Bateen Park Plaza, breakfast served 8am to noon, Dhs65. Tel: (056) 525 8235. @joudcafe

