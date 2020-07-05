Reasons to be cheerful in Abu Dhabi this week…

Smiling is reportedly linked to many health and social benefits. And of course, it makes other people wonder what you’re up to. We’re here to supply you with genuine reasons to smile, AND things to get up to, because that’s what we do.

Sunday, July 26

1. To (the) infinity (pool) and beyond…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by InterContinental Abu Dhabi (@interconad) on Jul 21, 2020 at 12:30am PDT

InterContinental Abu Dhabi’s Bayshore Beach Club offers day pass access to the property’s extensive outdoor leisure facilities. These include the private beach, infinity pool, kids pool (although the slide is currently closed), gym and Bayshore restaurant. The locker rooms are currently unavailable (although outdoor showers are working), and you’ll have to bring your own towel.

InterContinental, King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Dhs150 for weekday (Dhs180 for weekend). Tel: (02) 666 6888, abudhabi.intercontinental.com

Monday, July 27

2. There are Dhs1 drinks at this rooftop bar for one day only

to celebrate its return, breezy island-inspired rooftop bar Up & Below is offering a wild Dhs1 drink promotion throughout Monday, July 27. The offer relates to house beverages and in the interest of full transparency, does require you to buy a food item. The menu features a carnival of Caribbean-vibes and sharing dishes starting from Dhs30. These include Bahamian Beef Nachos, Carabbean Shrimp Tapas, Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Salads and Signature Chicken Wings.

Up & Below, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, daily 3pm to midnight. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

Tuesday, July 28

3. Head out for a Lunch and Louvre Abu Dhabi date

We know we don’t have to convince you of the benefits of a day out at Louvre Abu Dhabi. The priceless art, the fascinating historical artefacts and the iconic architecture all speak for themselves. But how do you ensure your lunch can hold up? Fouquet, the Parisian-style brasserie located on the grounds of the museum-gallery has a menu developed by chef of worthy renown, Pierre Gagnaire. The lunchtime set menu offers two courses for just Dhs190 and includes braised lamb shoulder or organic salmon for your main course. Haute culture, haute cuisine.

Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, open Tuesday to Sunday, closed Monday, lunch 12pm to 3pm, dinner 7pm to 12am (1am Thursday and Friday). Tel: (600) 565566. louvreabudhabi.ae

4. Celebrate Peruvian National Day with a true Latin feast

Coya will be turning ‘the Peru’ up to 11 this week with the South American country’s National Day falling on Tuesday. In addition to carnival vibes, Hispanic food fans can experience one-off specials on the day including the Rubbed Lomo Saltado (Beef fillet, onions, tomato, shiitake, avocado, quails egg) priced at Dhs192 and limited edition blended beverages from just Dhs40. Seating is limited, so reservations are highly recommended.

Coya, Four Seasons at The Galleria on Al Maryah Island, 12.30pm to 1.30am. Tel: (02) 306 7000

Wednesday, July 29

5. There’s a Latin Quarter off this Mexican feast at Taqado

Feed the whole clan with Taqado’s Family Feast Box, now with 25 per cent off when you order via the restaurant’s WhatsApp service (number below). DIY taco/burrito kits come with a range of ingredients, including Spanish rice, pinto beans, cheese, sweet corn salsa, guac, lettuce, fresca, roja and nachos. You’ll also be able to select two of the following fillings — grilled achiote chicken, barbacoa,⁠ chili chickpea mushroom⁠ and chili con carne. Prices start at Dhs220 for a family of four.

Until August. WhatsApp (056) 771 4908

Images: Getty/Provided