Spoiler: You do have to buy a food item…

Breezy island-inspired rooftop bar Up & Below returns to the capital’s soireesphere on Monday July 27.

And to celebrate its return, the lofty spot located at The Courtyard by Marriott, World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi is offering a wild Dhs1 drink promotion throughout Monday, July 27.

The offer relates to house beverages and in the interest of full transparency, does require you to buy a food item from the menu.

It’s a pretty low bar to set though, their snacks start at just Dhs30 — and who doesn’t enjoy pairing their apero with a few cheeky nibbles?

The menu features a carnival of Caribbean-vibes and sharing dishes, including Bahamian Beef Nachos, Carabbean Shrimp Tapas, Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Salads and Signature Chicken Wings.

Discounts continue throughout the summer at Up & Below. Until the end of September, you’ll find any house beverage filling your glass for just Dhs17.

The Courtyard by Marriott, World Trade Center also offers what is probably one of the best value pool passes we’ve seen. Its just Dhs50 for a full day (7am to 8pm) and is located within quick skipping distance of Up & Below.

Fifth Street Café located in the same hotel also has a daily happy hour which offers 50 per cent off select beverages between 5pm and 8pm. The light and airy contemporary setting is the perfect place for catch-ups with friends. Or if you want to keep your socialising a little more distant, there’s a cool sharing library to get lost in.

Up & Below, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, daily 3pm to midnight. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

Images: Provided