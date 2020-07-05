Weekends are for brunch…

Brunches back in full force at many of Dubai’s restaurants, and if you are stumped for plans this weekend, the brunches listed below might help to point you in the right direction.

Here are 5 new brunches to try this weekend.

The London Project

A mouth-watering, brand new Friday brunch menu awaits at the London Project with free flowing beverages. The sharing menu features irresistible starters, a main course and mouthwatering desserts. Dishes on the starter menu include wagyu meatballs with crostini, delicious kaffir lime and anchochilli squid and The London Project’s famous botanica flatbreads. Mains are made up of a selection of favourites, including the quintessentially British classic fish and chips, succulent slow cooked beef rib eye and mushroom linguine. Pay just Dhs250 for the soft package and Dhs350 for house drinks.

The London Project, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Dhs350 Friday brunch, every Fri 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft package, Dhs350 house package. Tel: (050) 913 4699. thelondonproject.com

McGettigan’s JLT

McGettigan’s JLT is launching several new themed brunches and it’s kicking off this Friday July 24 with its ‘Inside Out Beach Brunch’. For one day only, the Irish pub is bringing the beach party indoors from 1pm to 4pm with unlimited foods and drinks for just Dhs299. You will brunch on unlimited breakfast bites, small plates, and main courses, from blueberry pancakes, crispy calamari and cheesy arancini balls to butter chicken curry, rib eye with potatoes and much more. Stay on past 4pm and continue the fun with McGettigans’ Madness that includes a wheel of fortune.

McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, themed brunches from Fri July 24 from 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299. Tel: (04) 356 0470. facebook.com/McGettigansJLT

Pai Thai

The Rite of Siam brunch is back at Pai Thai – the authentic Thai restaurant at Jumeirah Al Qasr. For the soft package, it’s just Dhs245 and you will get a four course meal featuring Pai Thai signatures. If you want house beverages (including sparkling) it’s just Dhs395. You will be welcomed with a Thai gong and will receive a traditional Thai lemongrass-infused hand sanitization ritual before being taken to their table to enjoy a welcome drink of nuan – a Thai mixed beverage with homemade jasmine tea syrup. The menu is available in a vegetarian or vegan version upon request.

Pai Thai, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs245 soft package, Dhs395 house package. Tel: (800) 666353, jumeirah.com

Belgian Cafe

For a chilled out Friday spent by the pool, head to Belgian Cafe at InterContinental Hotels Dubai Festival City for their Belgian pool brunch. For just Dhs150, you will get access to the renowned infinity glass pool of InterContinental hotel or the fantastic skyline pool of Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City. Brunch begins at 12.30pm but your pool access begins at 10am so you won’t loose out on brunch time. For house drinks, it’s Dhs250 and for an extended sundowners package, pay just Dhs100 for two and get house beverages from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

Intercontinental Dubai Festival City, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, Dhs150 soft package, Dhs250 house package. Tel: (04) 701 1111. dubaifestivalcityhotels.com/summer

Traders JBR

Prefer staying home on Fridays? You’ll be happy to know that the much loved Cheeky Tiki Friday Brunch is now being served on Saturdays as well. Bought right to your table, the a la carte brunch will see you tucking into an assorted sushi platter, crab rangoon and more for starters, while mains include kung pao chicken, vegetarian stir fry noodles, masaman beef curry or have it all together. Your meal will be served alongside signature drinks such as Mai Tais and the Tiki Puka Puka. Save space for dessert because there’s a sweet platter including passion fruit cheese cake, chocolate espresso eclair, coconut mango sago pudding and more. Sit indoors or enjoy the airy terrace with breath-taking views of the Ain Dubai and Arabian Gulf.

Cheeky Tiki Brunch, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR, Dubai, Fri and Sat 12:30pm – 4pm, Dhs375 food and premium beverages. Tel: (04) 318 2111. hilton.com