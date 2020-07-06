The retro Levantine venue will return on Wednesday July 8…

Fans of DIFC’s Levantine venue Antika Bar will be pleased to know that the popular spot plans to reopen its doors on Wednesday, July 8. Marking the occasion will be the added return of its much-loved ladies’ night.

Inspired by 1950’s Lebanon, Antika Bar offers oriental cuisine fused with Arabic inspired dishes. Every Wednesday evening, girls can enjoy three complimentary beverages as well as 30 per cent off the food menu.

If you can’t make it on a Wednesday, there’s a great after-work deal too. From 5pm to 8pm daily guests can enjoy house drinks including hand-crafted cocktails and spirits for Dhs30 and a sharing food platter for Dhs30, as well as 30 per cent off the main menu.

Guests can also soon expect the return of Antika Bar’s exciting pool of talented entertainment, once government restrictions allow. You can expect to see a thrilling line-up of singers, dancers, DJ’s and live musicians blending classic songs from European and Arabic genres.

The venue has undergone a stringent cleaning process in order to be ready to reopen safely. Guests can rest assured that they are dining in a comfortable and hygienic venue, following a deep sanitisation session.

Staff will be required to wear masks at all times, and guests will be asked to wear theirs until they reach their table, which will be placed two metres away from the rest.

Hassan Ballout, Chief Growth Officer of Seven Management, said “As we emerge from crisis, we are excited and grateful to be able to serve the people of Dubai and provide a nostalgic escape from the worries of the world”.

Antika Bar, Floor 1, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, Mon to Sat from July 8, 5pm to 3am. Tel: (050) 735 9177. @antikabardubai