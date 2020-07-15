Home delivery is so early-2020. For Q3, at sea is where it’s at…

Cove Beach is pushing the boat out with its new food delivery service, dubbed Cove Beach At Sea. The team from the award-winning Dubai beach club will be offering two offshore dining experiences, catering to private and chartered yachts.

Next time you set sail for a day on the Arabian Gulf, you can have your lunch or dinner catered by Cove Beach. Take your pick of signature dishes from the beach club’s all-day menu, such as sushi rolls, vibrant salads and sweets, including the Iced by Cove Beach frozen acai dessert.

Delivery is available daily between noon and 11pm, and can be brought to you in as little as 35 minutes. It’s currently available to private yachts and charters in Dubai Marina Port, and yachts moored within the delivery zone at Bluewaters Island.

Cove Beach At Sea is also putting the finishing touches to a brand-spanking VIP service. Up the luxe factor by ordering whole grilled lobster and tomahawk steaks from Two.0 restaurant, which will be served onboard by a dedicated waiter.

The Cove Beach experience doesn’t end with the food. You can also snap up branded beach towels and bath robes to live your best #yachtlife, along with designer swimwear from Hamac. There’s even a water sports menu for those who prefer aquatic thrills to chills.

BYO yacht

If you’re missing one vital ingredient for your day on the water – aka the yacht – Cove Beach can hook you up. They’ve teamed up with Xclusive Yachts to offer discounts on charters to Cove Beach members.

Cove Beach At Sea, Cove Beach, Bluewaters Island. Tel: (0) 50 454 6920. Email: info@covebeach.com.