The wait for your boarding call is about to get a lot more entertaining…

Dubai Airports has announced a new partnership with OSN to make its TV streaming services available to passengers at DXB airport. The statement said that this partnership is part of plans to ramp up passenger flights. Access to OSN’s new streaming up will be available at DXB from Tuesday July 14.

To be able to access the entertainment, first passengers should connect to the WOW-Fi (wifi) platform. From there, you can enjoy original content from DISNEY+, HBO and Universal as well as other major Hollywood studios and fascinating documentaries.

Eugene Barry, Executive Vice President of Commercial at Dubai Airports said of the partnership: “We are responding to the changing behaviour and expectations of our customers, and the demand for quality, exclusive digital content is a trend that we see growing in importance.

“We are delighted to partner with one of the region’s most popular online entertainment providers and are excited to offer OSN’s new digital platform to our travellers. The OSN streaming app continues to build on the capabilities of our popular WOW-Fi platform, and further strengthens our commitment to deliver a unique customer experience at DXB.” he continued.

The streaming library includes thousands of movies, tv shows, kids’ content and documentaries to be enjoyed. Users will be able to connect via the DXB super-fast wifi and have complimentary access for 24 hours.

Zahra Zayat, Senior Vice President, Telco & OTT at OSN, said: “Travel and content consumption complement one another, and through this collaboration, we will be able to provide travellers with access to premium content and showcase our platform. If you are one of those who arrive at the airport early, or if you’re looking to pass the time in transit, be sure that you will find plenty of options to choose from through our OSN streaming app.”

