It’s more sure signs that travel is returning to normal…

After a significant few months where normal global travel has been affected by the global pandemic, the world is finally starting to open up, with more and more flights being announced worldwide.

In yet more positive news, Dubai-based airline Emirates, has announced that two of its huge Airbus A380’s have today, July 15, finally taken flight from Dubai International Airport and returned to the skies.

It was the first time since the carriers had flown commercial passengers since March. One headed to London Heathrow, and the other to Paris. From August 1, 2020, there will also be a second daily A380 flight to London Heathrow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates (@emirates) on Jul 15, 2020 at 3:01am PDT

Emirates also recently announced that it has added seven more scheduled passenger flights to its network. These include Athens, Barcelona, Geneva, Glasgow, Larnaca, Munich, and Rome. Over the next two days airline will resume flights to Malé (July 16), Washington DC (July 16), and Brussels (July 17).

Emirates reminds all customers that there are still travel restrictions in place across much of the globe. Travellers will only be accepted on flights if they meet the eligibility and entry requirements of their destination.

If you’re a Dubai resident returning to the UAE, there are a number of protocols you’ll need to follow and be aware of. You can find the details on the Emirates website here.

Tourists are now being welcomed back to Dubai and invited to explore the city once again. To find out what you need to know, click here.

UAE residents (except Dubai) looking to go abroad this summer won’t have to apply for permission to depart, as announced previously, however they still need to apply in order to return. It’s worth noting though that these travellers are unable to apply for the permission until after their departure.

Image: Social