Cheese platters, poutine party packages, and movie night food kits – staying in just got even more fun…

Thank goodness for our city’s restaurants. They have helped us find a more satisfying happy medium between ordering Deliveroo and our own relatively rubbish home-cooking. Many local restaurants and hotels have kept their purveyors and employees working by offering meal kits, which have all the ingredients and instructions you need to recreate amazing meals at home. The latest to launch is Vida Hotels and Resorts’ three versions of epic home kits that can be delivered straight to your door. …

Cheese platter delivery

The first is a cheese platter, with six variations of cheese, plus crackers, dried fruit, vegetable crudités, jams, nuts, jams, grapes and strawberries.

Price: Dhs189 including all taxes and delivery charges.

Feeds: Each kit serves 2-3 people

Movie night kit

What’s a movie night without nachos, popcorn, pizza, and outlandish toppings? Vida Hotels and Resorts comes up trumps with this kit, which includes two raw slabs of 250g pizza dough, nachos, popcorn, and a selection of pizza toppings. Simply follow the instructions laid out by Chef Rawad Kabalan and you can’t go wrong.

Price: Dhs189 including all taxes and delivery charges.

Feeds: Each kit serves 2-3 people

Editor’s pick: Poutine party package

Even if you’ve never heard of, or tried, poutine before, we guarantee that if you love fries you’ll love poutine. The classic Canadian dish is made of extra-crispy fries topped with cheddar cheese curds and piping-hot gravy.

Vida’s kit comes with three bags of uncooked fries, plus three types of gravies (including a delicious truffle mushroom gravy), cheese chunks and parmesan shavings, as well as assorted of toppings to complement your fries. The kit also comes with Vida’s cheat sheet on the best poutine combos.

Price: Dhs189 including all taxes and delivery charges.

Feeds: Each kit serves 2-3 people

The kits are delivered across Dubai. Place your order 24 hours in advance via its Instagram channel @vidahotels, or call (04) 8728888.