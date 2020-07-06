The restaurant is famous in Amsterdam…

Calling all of Dubai’s foodies and fine-diners, a new restaurant is set to open in Dubai soon, and we bet you’ll want a seat at it. Swanky Japanese restaurant, Taiko, is famous in Amsterdam, and now it’s opening up a Dubai outpost.

Whilst we’d already heard whispers that Taiko Dubai was set to open in the also soon-to-open luxury hotel, Sofitel Dubai Wafi, it’s now been confirmed that the restaurant will start to welcome visitors some time this fall, in 2020.

Taiko is the brainchild of Executive Chef and founder Schilo van Coevorden. Dishes will reflect those at the Amsterdam branch, with contemporary creations, making the most of flavours from the Far East. Signature cocktails will also be served.

Additionally, Schilo is set to use local spices and influences to create bespoke dishes such as his wagyu biryani and his ‘famous’ watermelon sashimi. On weekends, a live drum performance and a DJ will set a sophisticated dinner party scene.

A sneak peak of the venue reveals it to be opulent with ornate gold tiling adorning the walls, soft and understated lighting and rich red hues in the seating. A nod is given to the Japanese culture with a huge blossom tree and lantern light shades.

The venue looks set to be a great place to enjoy some cocktails, if visitors aren’t stopping for dinner. Bar bites such as sushi, sashimi, dim sum and the popular-in-Amsterdam “TFC” (Taiko Fried Chicken), can be served alongside them.

Schilo van Coevorden said, “I am thrilled to be opening Taiko in Dubai. During my time spent in Dubai previously, a Bedouin told me an old saying, “If you eat the head of the helwayoo (the best local fish), you will always return back to Dubai.”‘

He continued, “After more than twenty years, I’m excited to be returning to a city that has played such an important part in my career.”

Taiko Dubai, Sofitel Dubai Wafi, Dubai, opening soon in 2020. taikocuisine.com

Images: Provided