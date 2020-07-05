Foodies will get the chance to dine at 15 gourmet kitchens with cuisine from around the world…

Do you consider yourself as one of Dubai’s foodies, with your favourite dining haunts tried and tested? Well, there’s a new player in town, as a seriously cool new dining destination has opened in Dubai’s cosmopolitan DIFC district.

Named ‘South Market’, the awesome new concept will be a food lover’s paradise, and is described as an ‘urban food hall’ – the ultimate destination for casual dining. 15 gourmet kitchens and ‘rotating artisan food kiosks’ offering cuisine from around the world.

The place spans 9,000 square meters and has that sort of loft house-chic vibe that has become popular in Dubai over the past couple of years. A combination of exposed ceilings, warm woods, neon signs and street art will have you feeling like you’re in an eclectic London borough.

Whether you’re stopping after a shopping trip, catching up with friends for dinner or taking a break from work, if you work in DIFC, there will be plenty of options to stave off those hunger pangs. South Market will host a number of international brands opening in the UAE for the first time.

With 15 gourmet kitchens, you’ll need no excuse to come back and visit a few times, to sample everything that’s on offer. From authentic Thai dishes to healthy, wholesome offerings or Texan burgers to hearty German pizza, there’s plenty to suit every taste.

Asian dishes are available from brands such as Bangkok eatery BKK Bistro and Modern Asian Desserts (M.A.D) from Singapore. Hugely Insta-popular British Cereal Killer Cafe will take you on a nostalgia trip, because, well why can’t you eat cereal for lunch or dinner?

Earth Kitchen, Burritos Beyond Borders, Katsu & Co and Spheerz Restaurant will also be there to tempt you. Jax Burgers will be serving up everyones favourite dish, Texan Style. Call a Pizza hails from Germany, and you can tuck into hearty street food from Canadian brand, Poutine.

Seafood lovers, dive in to a world of delicious dishes at the Crab Market Restaurant, or if you’re after Egyptian cuisine, Bahiya will tick the box.

We can’t wait to check it out…

South Market, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dubai, now open daily. @DIFC

Image: Provided