Why do just one activity when you could do two?

When Dubai summer strikes, it’s time to get a little creative and take the fun things to do, indoors. Now that some of our favourite Dubai attractions are reopen, after a short hiatus, planning mode is firmly on.

What if you could get two Dubai activities for the price of one? Well, listen up, as fascinating indoor tropical eco-system, The Green Planet is offering free Roxy Cinema tickets to every visitor.

Every person who purchases an admission ticket to The Green Planet, from Monday, June 29 to July 20 will receive a Roxy Cinema’s ticket, for a silver or golf experience at Roxy Cinemas, City Walk, absolutely free.

Tickets to The Green Planet will cost you Dhs110, but you must book them online. The cinema ticket offer is redeemable from Sunday through to Wednesday, however you can visit The Green Planet any day of the week, except for Sunday.

You’ll find The Green Planet at City Walk, so why not spend the afternoon there, and head to the nearby Roxy Cinema to make an evening of it?

So what awaits you at The Green Planet? The amazing indoor tropical bio-dome boasts over 3,000 tropical plants and animals for you to marvel at. As well as feeling like you’re walking through a rainforest, you can get up close with some of its inhabitants.

Check out the newest resident – and the first in the region – the Tamandua Ant-eater. Marvel at the brightly-coloured tropical birds or feel the thrill as you observe 1,000 pirhanas at feeding time.

Other amazing encounters include the Australian Walkabout, with lizards, wallabies and even an Australian carpet python. If reptiles are your thing, there’s a whole encounter of them.

Prefer things more cute and fluffy? Check out the sugar glider and sloth encounters.

The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai, open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 6pm, book online here.

Images: Provided