This summer staycation deal is incredible…

The Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl occupies a beautiful stretch of West Corniche waterfront.

And whilst some of the facilities (like the 50-metre infinity pool, fitness centre, outdoor gym and spa) are currently locked away as part of Abu Dhabi government’s Covid prevention measures, there’s still plenty of ways to ride that staycay wave.

Take the private beach for example, open for bronzing, lounging within idle sipping distance of a cool beverage and refreshing dips in the Gulf’s blue waters.

Award-winning trattoria, Verso is also welcoming guests for indulgent Italian carb feasts.

And for those just looking for a place to unwind in a luxurious setting, read a trashy book, binge a Netflix boxset or finally write that screenplay you’ve been toying with the idea of, the Grand Hyatt makes an exceptional claim for your consideration.

A grand offer

The current ‘Kids R On Us’ staycation package makes it even more of an attractive choice for families.

There are a whole bunch of inclusions. It’s half-board which means you get breakfast as well as lunch or dinner included; kids under 12 stay and eat free; kids between 16 and 12 get 50 per cent off dining; kids get unlimited ice cream; there’s an early check in time (10am) where avialable; and late check out (6pm) again, where available.

Rates for this deal start at around Dhs550 (+tax) per room — that’s based on two adults, and one child under 12. If you’re bringing two little ones, you’ll need to upgrade to a suite which is available from around Dhs950 (+VAT).

You can book online via the hotel’s www.grandhyattabudhabi.com website or by calling (02) 510 1234.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl, West Corniche, Corniche Rd. Tel: (02) 510 1234, @grandhyattabudhabi

Images: Provided