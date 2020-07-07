Enjoy posh bubbles in five-star surrounds at Marco’s New York Italian…

The city’s spas may not have reopened yet, but there are still some great ways to pamper yourself in the capital.

Marco’s New York Italian at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, for example, is offering unlimited sips of Prosecco between 6pm and 9pm, for just Dhs159 every Monday night.

It’s the perfect setting for a sophisticated soiree.

And should you fancy something a little more substantial to accompany all the fancy fizz, their a la carte menu holds some genuine dining gems.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marco’s New York Italian AD 🇦🇪 (@marcosabudhabi) on Jul 6, 2020 at 12:48pm PDT

The New York Platter offers up gnarly fried surf and turf nibbles, and at Dhs125 makes a strong sharing choice.

For more inspiration and information on the latest deals on drinks and dining, check out our reopenings round-up.

We also have a brunch round-up that’s being updated every week.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor AlMaqta, Mondays 6pm to 9pm, Dhs159. Tel: (02) 654 3333, www.marcosabudhabi.com