We’re so ready to ‘meat’ The Carvery Unlimited…

For those who don’t know what a carvery is, it’s perhaps best envisaged as the ultimate indulgence for meat fans.

And Urban Kitchen at the Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi has just launched its own carvery, which looks to be a genuine carnival for the carnivorous.

The regal banquet of precision-roasted meats, served with luxurious trimmings, will be on offer every Friday between 12.30pm and 4pm. The soft drinks package is just Dhs189, or you can get house beverages included for just Dhs299.

Fresh from the oven guests will be able to pile their plate high with unlimited servings of Australian prime rib; herb-crusted rack of lamb; and marinated peri peri spring chicken.

If meat’s not your thing, you won’t go hungry. The Carvery Unlimited also delivers on covetous carbs too. Accompaniments include roast potatoes, cauliflower gratin, Yorkshire puddings and seasonal vegetables.

There’s a range of pasta served with your choice of sauce, and pescatarians can bliss-out to unlimited servings of pan-seared salmon fillet with a saffron and chive cream sauce.

There’s a wide assortment of antipasti too. Try mozzarella with vine ripe tomato, flash-fried crispy calamari with herb aioli and the chef’s ‘salad of the day’.

For those with space left, you can fill it with artisanal cheese boards and chutneys.

And if all of this leaves you feeling too full to waddle home, their current staycation deal offers rooms from Dhs399 with up to Dhs300 back to spend as food and drink credit.

Urban Kitchen, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), 12.30pm to 4pm, soft drinks package is Dhs189, house beverage package is Dhs299. Tel: (02) 698 8137.