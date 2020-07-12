Yogis, get your ‘om’ on in these inspiring settings this week…

Take your Dubai yoga practice to new heights with Yoga At The Top. Part of Dubai Summer Surprises, this sky-high class is taking place at the Burj Khalifa three times a week, on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays in July and August.

Shoot on up to the viewing platform of At The Top, on the 124th floor of the world’s tallest building, for an inspiring yoga session, which will have you practising your up dogs while gazing down on Dubai.

The classes are being run by Core Direction, and will be limited to 24 people per session. You’ll need to bring your own towel and yoga mat, or buy a mat at the check-in desk. Check-in begins at 6.30am for a 7am start, and the classes run for one hour.

To register for Yoga At The Top, visit: coredirection.com/atthetop. You’ll need to download the Core Direction app, set up your profile, and then purchase either one or five sessions.

Underwater yoga in Dubai

Don’t have a head for heights? Then the underwater yoga at Atlantis, The Palm, may be more your speed. On Tuesdays and Fridays, classes take place in The Lost Chambers Aquarium, offering a mesmerising backdrop for your bend-and-stretch session.

At present, the classes are limited to five participants, so you’re assured of an intimate setting, with plenty of individual attention. You’ll need to bring your own towel and mat, with Sugar Yoga mats are available to purchase on the day.

Yoga at The Lost Chambers Aquarium, Atlantis The Palm, Tue and Fri 8am to 9am. Dhs90. To book, visit atlantis.com/dubai/shuiqi-spa-and-fitness.

