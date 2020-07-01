Ideas for ladies’ night, date night and even family time…

If you love pizza, you’ll love these deals from some of Dubai’s top restaurants.

Prefer your pizza piping hot by the slice, without cheese, or with tuna toppings? Depending on the crew you’re dining with, here are four options to slice your way through.

The Stage

Head here: With a group of friends on Thursday night

Are you and your mates looking for something different to enjoy a Thursday night? The night brunch at The Stage at Pizza Express in JLT and Business Bay comes with great Italian inspired dishes, laidback vibes and quality live music to start the weekend off right. On the menu, pizza lovers can find the classic margherita and other options available for meat lovers and the vegetarian. Unlimited starters will also be served to the table and include dough balls and truffle fries. It kicks off at 8pm and ends at 11pm. You’ll pay Dhs199 for the soft package and Dhs299 for house with a free bubbles upgrade.

The Stage, Jazz @ Pizza Express JLT and Pizza Express Live Business Bay, Thur, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house. pizzaexpress.ae

Luigia

Head here: For a mid-week date night

Every Wednesday night, it’s ‘Pop and Pizza’ night at Luigia in Rixos Premium JBR. For just Dhs150 you can enjoy three glasses of bubbles and any pizza off the a la carte menu. Watching your calories? They have pizzas available without the cheese and made with grandmother’s secret tomato sauce. Yum.

Luigia, Rixos Premium, JBR, Dubai, Wednesdays, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 349 6950. luigia.ae

Certo

Head here: For a night with the girls

For just Dhs89, you will get unlimited pizza paired with Italian beverages at Certo in Radisson Blu for their Monday ladies’ night. Titled La Vita Bella, which means ‘the beautiful life’, the Italian restaurant is offering belles three complimentary Italian beverages and non-stop pizza straight from the wood-fired oven. Gents, you too can enjoy the same amount of pizza with just one complimentary Italian beverage for the same price. Served piping hot by the slice, pizzas to choose from include ortolana, quattro formaggi, diavola, curdo, valtellina and magherita. There’s even a special pizza of the day – so make sure you ask what it is.

Certo, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, 6pm to 11pm, every Monday, Dhs89. Tel: (04) 366 9187. radissonhotels.com

Motorino Pizzeria Dubai

Head here: With the whole family or for date night

If you have little ones under the age of 11, take them over to Motorino Pizzeria Dubai at JA Ocean View Hotel where for every two main courses ordered, they can dine on up to two free pizzas or antipasti for free. The deal is available daily. If you’re heading here for a casual and affordable date night, the Apericena Offer includes one starter, two main courses and a dessert plus a bottle of wine for just Dhs199 per couple. This offer is available every Thursday and Saturday evening from 5pm to 10pm.

Motorino Pizzeria, JA Ocean View Hotel, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, kids eat free deal valid daily, Apericena Offer valid on Thur and Sat 5pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 814 5590. motorinodubai.com

