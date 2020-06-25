There are some sweet savings to be made…

As restrictions are easing up around Dubai, restaurants around the city are welcoming back their youngest guests with free meals.

Here are five Dubai restaurants where children can dine for free.

Black Tap

Known for their extravagant milkshakes, Black Tap at Dubai Mall is offering children under the age of 12 a free meal from the kids menu. Options for little ones include the mini prime burger, crispy chicken tenders, and mini fish and chips. The cool venue recently opened up at Dubai Mall on the lower ground level, and offers up fantastic fountain views for you to enjoy while you tuck into your meal. The deal is valid only until July 7, so make sure you reserve and head on over before then.

Black Tap, Dubai Mall, lower ground floor, Dubai, children eat free off kids menu, valid until July 7. Tel: (04) 3305103. blacktapme.com

McGettigan’s JLT

McGettigan’s JLT is running a promotion where little ones under the age of 12 eat for free when an adult purchases a main item off the menu. The restaurant serves up tasty food that youngsters will love, such as mac and cheese and delicious buttermilk chicken strips. The deal is valid from Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 3pm throughout June.

McGettigans JLT, Next to Bonnington, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, children eat free off the kids menu when a main is purchased. Tel: (04) 356 0470. mcgettigans.com/jlt-dubai

Taqado

With restrictions now lifted and children now being able to enter malls, homegrown UAE concept Taqado is celebrating by allowing little ones to eat a kids main for free when one regular main item is purchased. The Taqado’s Mini Luchadores menu is comprised of mini burritos, mini burrito boxes, mini quesadillas, crispy tacos, and lots more. The deal is valid until August 31 for little ones up to the age of 12 and available at all Taqado locations.

Taqado, several locations around Dubai, one main off the kids menu is free when one main course is purchased, valid until August 31, taqado.com

Jones the Grocer

Australian gourmet chain Jones the Grocer has several locations around Dubai, but if you have little ones, head on over to the Dusit Thani branch where children eat for free when dining with their parents. Menu highlights for smalls include mac and four cheese with mixed leaf salad and garlic croutons, a glorious bowl of Australian wagyu meatballs with linguini pasta, tomato sauce and Parmesan, and a crispy chicken mayo burger with cheese, bacon and skin-on fries. Yum!

Jones the Grocer, Dusit Thani Dubai, 133 Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai. Daily 7am to late. Tel: (0)4 3174261. jonesthegrocer.com