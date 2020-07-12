There’s five live shows to choose from this July…

This month, get ready to giggle as The Laughter Factory’s epic standup comedy nights are back with a bang. With five live shows to choose from and three exciting locations, comedy fans have the freedom to choose where to get their laughs in.

The first two shows are running this weekend, on Thursday July 16 and Friday July 17 at Movenpick JBR from 8.30pm. The next show is at Zabeel House, The Greens on Wednesday July 22 at the same time.

The final two shows will be on Thursday 23 and Friday 24 July, taking place at Grand Millennium Barsha Heights.

The format will be a little different than regular Laughter Factory goers will be used to. The show will be table service and all guests must order a main course meal on the night. Prices start from Dhs35 for the dishes.

On the line-up are three international comedians ready to make their name on the Dubai stand-up scene. Danny O’Brien is first on the bill, a funnyman known as ‘Dublin’s funniest comedian’.

Nick Page will be next up, ready to share his unbelievable tales of misfortune with the audience – a surefire hit with the Dubai crowd. Before finally, Irish times columnist Peter Flanagan will be sharing his dark intellectual humour with the room.

Tickets are priced at Dhs160, available to purchase in advance online. Once you’ve booked your tickets, call The Laughter Factory on (050) 878 6728 to book your table. Main course prices differ at each venue so be sure to check which event best suits your budget.

The Laughter Factory, Movenpick JBR July 16 & 17, Zabeel House The Greens July 22, Grand Millennium Barsha Heights July 23 & 24. Tel: (050) 878 6728. thelaughterfactory.com

Images: Provided